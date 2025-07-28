4 Canadian-Made Lubes For Patriotic Play

Lube makes sex better—for everyone. But for peri- and postmenopausal women who may be experiencing vaginal dryness, it’s even more crucial. Think of it as wearing a nice cushy pair of running shoes versus going barefoot: sure, you could go old-school, but there is a better way.

Lilin Thibodeau, worker-owner at Toronto sex shop Come As You Are, walked me through the lube landscape.

Types of lube

There are three major types of lubes: water-based, oil-based and silicone-based.

Silicone-based: “Silicone is great because it really stays put—it doesn’t dissolve and lasts longer during play.” But one caveat, she says, is that it can’t be used with silicone-based toys. “Because of the scientific concept of like-attracts-like, the silicone [lube] breaks down the silicone [in] .”

Advertisement

Oil-based: Oil-based lube is also excellent in terms of durability, and it can be used with silicone toys—but it can also break down latex, so don’t use oil-based lubes with barriers like condoms. Like silicone, it has “a silky smooth, lubricated sensation,” Thibodeau says.

Water-based: “If it’s hard to keep all these details straight,” says Thibodeau, “reach for a water-based lube, because it’s safe with silicone and latex.” The only drawback is that it dries out more quickly, so you’ll have to stop to reapply.

Our favourite Canadian lubes

Diva Lubricator, $17

From the makers of the OG Canadian menstrual cup, this lube—made from aloe vera gel—works with toys and latex condoms.

Jems Lubricant, $20

This woman-run brand makes a thick silicone lube. “Silicone stays put—it doesn’t dissolve, and it lasts longer,” says Thibodeau. But remember: it can’t be used with silicone-based toys.

Advertisement

Hathor Original Lubricant, $20

Made in B.C. by a mother-daughter–run business, this water-based lube is very slippery, though you may need to reapply more often than silicone options.

Hathor Sutil Luxe, $25

A slightly thicker water-based lube from the same mother-daughter team.