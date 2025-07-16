  • Newsletters
Sex & Relationships

6 Toys That Will Level Up Your Sex Life

There’s a vibe for that.
By Gillian Grace
July 16, 2025
A collage of sex toys on a pink background

Sometimes it’s nice to give your hands (and other body parts) a helping…hand. Toys can offer more intense sensations, switch things up a bit and just plain get ’er done—whether that’s a quick O or a long, slow build.

We asked Lilin Thibodeau, who runs Toronto’s trusted sex shop institution Come As You Are, to share some of the store’s best-selling toys. 

Before You Buy

It’s normal to be nervous about broaching using toys in bed, says Thibodeau. Assure your partner that it “comes from a desire to explore your pleasure together.”

The Entry-Level Vibe: The Spot G-Spot Vibe, $35

The Spot G-Spot vibrator in teal blue

This is a good starting point for people new to toys. “It’s less intimidating,” Thibodeau says. You can use it internally or externally, and when you’re ready to up your game it works for G-spot stimulation too.”

The Pocket Rocket: Je Joue Mimi Soft, $115

The Je Joue Mimi Soft vibrator in hot pink

This popular, fun-sized toy conceals big oomph in a small, egg-shaped package.

The One For Couples: We-Vibe Wand 2, $190

The We-Vibe Wand 2 in purple

People in long-term relationships looking to try something new might enjoy a couples’ vibe. This We-Vibe wand is specifically designed for two. “Because it’s such a low profile, it accommodates a penis [or] being inserted at the same time,” Thibodeau says. This is a basic starter model, but some upgraded We-Vibes also include Bluetooth “so you can play from different areas of the house.”

The Classic: Vibratex Magic Wand, from $90

The Vibratex Magic Wand vibrator

This iconic sex toy was originally marketed as a personal massager, making it an ideal gateway toy for many. It also comes in micro, mini, medium and rechargeable versions.

The Rabbit: Lelo Ina 2, $220

The Lelo Ina 2 rabbit-style vibrator in purple and white

Lelo is a popular choice for women 40+, Thibodeau says. It’s a rabbit-style vibrator, making it a great upgrade from your basic toy. (Rabbit vibes have two wands—like bunny ears! The longer one allows for internal or external stimulation, while the shorter is for external use only.) This style takes a bit more exploring to see whether it works for you, Thibodeau says, “but the people who love it really love it.”

The Rider: Dual Rider, $100

The Dual Rider vibrator in pink

Rider- or grinder-style toys are newer to the party. They’re designed to straddle—different areas of the rider have different sensations and motions, so “you can [adjust] the intensity,” Thibodeau says. Put it on a chair or harder surface for more intensity, or on a softer surface like a pillow or bed for less.

Gillian Grace
Gillian Grace

Born in London, Ontario, Gillian is Chatelaine's deputy editor, digital. She has also worked at Toronto Life and the National Post. Gillian cares deeply about fighting climate change and loves birds, sad lady singers, bikes, baking and wide-legged denim. She lives in Toronto's east end with her partner, two children and Rosie, her very exuberant Bouvier des Flandres.

