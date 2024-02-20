The Best Vibrators To Try, If You’re Sorta Shy About Trying A Vibrator

Imagine that you like starting every day with a piece of toast. You do it for 20 years. You’re totally content with it — until one day, you’re not. There’s nothing wrong with the toast. But maybe it’s time for an English muffin.
And maybe after years of having decent, if unadventurous, sex, you’re hitting midlife and thinking, “Maybe a vibrator?” If the thought of pulling out a giant wand from the bedside table is uncomfortable, consider starting small, says Robin Milhausen, professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Guelph.
A lot of new small vibrators fit in the palm of your hand. If you’re still feeling shy, try introducing it as a massaging tool for the neck and shoulders before migrating under the sheets.
Here are some small-scale options to consider:
For those who want to start very small, there is the We-Vibe Tango X—a “mini-vibe” that is about the size of a lipstick tube.
Eva II, by Dame, is a tiny, hands-free vibrator that sits inside the folds of your labia, and is designed for clitoral stimulation.
The Lelo Ora 3 is the most robust (and bling-y) of the bunch, a disc about the size of a hockey puck.
The We-Vibe Sync 2, a U-shaped couples’ vibrator, is about the size of a small dinner roll. It comes with a remote control, and can also be controlled with an app.
The Lelo Siri 3, also the size of a small dinner roll, responds to ambient sounds (i.e., music, or even apparently your partner’s voice).
The Touch X, by We-Vibe, has a silky-smooth surface and is the size of a travel bottle of shampoo.
Originally published November 2017; updated February 2024.
