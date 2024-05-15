Some women experiencing prolapse may require surgery. This can involve removing the uterus or suspending the organs to hold the prolapse up. In some cases, the prolapse may return and may require a second procedure. In cases of recurrence your surgeon may discuss using a mesh. The mesh is placed inside the abdomen to prevent the prolapse from falling back down. For women suffering from incontinence, a different type of mesh is sometimes placed under the urethra to prevent leakage of urine. (For some patients, mesh can cause other issues, so it’s important to speak to your doctor about the benefits and risks.)