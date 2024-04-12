The Best Exercises To Treat Urinary Incontinence

(Photo: Christie Vuong)
Kegels are the gold standard when it comes to strengthening your pelvic floor. Not doing them, says Amadea Kezar, physiotherapist and owner of Montreal clinic Ask Physiothérapie, would be like “trying to strengthen your bicep without bending your elbow.”
Imagine there’s a marble at the entrance of your vagina. Picture your vaginal muscles closing over the marble and then lifting it upwards. (To check your form, place a finger near your perineum; if you can feel the muscle contracting, you’re activating the right muscles.) And don’t forget to breathe—your diaphragm and pelvic muscles work in tandem. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 contractions per day.
That said, there are other exercises in addition to Kegels that can help strengthen this area. Here are three she recommends.
“Excess tension in the pelvic floor puts the muscles in a shortened position, so they don’t contract properly to close at the right time,” explains Kezar. “This might cause the bladder to be over-reactive.” This yoga standard can help re-establish the full rest- ing length of the pelvic floor muscle, so that it can contract with power through its full range of motion.
“Incontinence can happen from a lack of coordination, where you’re having a difficult time finding the proper muscles to contract,” says Kezar. These combined abdominal and inner thigh contractions can help enhance the pelvic floor muscles.
Along with the dia- phragm, the transverse abdominis and the multifidus, the pelvic floor is part of a group of muscles known as your core. When you inhale, your diaphragm descends, along with your pelvic floor. When you exhale, they rise—there is a piston-like movement between the two. This breathing exercise helps restore that relationship.
