Is This Luxury Retreat The Future Of Postpartum Care?

While little research has been done on the experience of postpartum Canadian women, a 2021 study of Maritime mothers found one in five new moms were unsatisfied with their care, citing challenges in booking timely appointments, experiencing gaps in follow-up visits and having unsatisfactory assessments for their own recovery. And in a national public health survey seeking to understand Canadian maternal experiences—which was published in 2009, and then never repeated—42.3 percent of new moms reported having “a great deal of a problem” with at least one postpartum health issue during the first three months after birth.