The Biggest Myths About Urinary Incontinence, Debunked

“Because it’s not life-or-death, it’s easy to shrug it off,” says Milhouse. But incontinence can be a big deal for many women. “It increases the risk of depression and sexual dysfunction,” she says. It can also promote anxiety and social isolation if you’re avoiding playing sports, going to a movie or even going out for dinner for fear of not being able to get to the washroom in time. Milhouse notes that it’s important to acknowledge the impact incontinence can have on an individual’s quality of life.