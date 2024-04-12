Everything You Need To Know About Urinary Incontinence Treatments

An incontinence ring is a type of vaginal pessary, or a soft removable device inserted into the vagina. Pessaries are typically used in women who suffer pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which the bladder, uterus or rectum drops down toward the vagina as a result of pregnancy, childbirth or menopause. But incontinence rings can also help prevent leakage from coughing or sneezing by providing support to the vagina and urethra.



Women who have stress incontinence and experience pelvic organ prolapse but are unable to have surgery would be good candidates for this type of pessary, Locke says.