"Cook with your heart, eat with your hands." That's the guiding principle of Vancouver-based restaurateur, celebrity chef and cookbook author Vikram Vij's latest collection of recipes in My New Indian Kitchen, out this month with Figure 1 Publishing. His fourth cookbook features highly accessible recipes for the home cook that deliver on the bold, complex flavours of Indian cuisine Vij is known for. From 30-minute curried mussels to an easy and elegant rose water ice cream, here are four recipes from the book that highlight this approach.

Kadhai Chicken

A khadhai is a traditional Indian wok-like pan with deep sides, perfect for stir-frying, shallow frying and simmering curries. This recipe is ideal for when you’re craving a quick and spicy chicken curry—tender chicken stewed in a tomato sauce with fiery chilies. Traditionally, it’s paired with scotch. Get this kadhai chicken recipe.

Photo by Gabriel Cabrera.

Curried Mussels

British Columbia mussel farms are renowned for their delicious, sustainable mussels— which explains why we chefs love them. In this recipe, the flavorful combination of mussels, coconut milk and spices pairs beautifully with a delicious sauvignon blanc. Get this curried mussels recipe.

Photo by Gabriel Cabrera

Spiced Cauliflower Fritters

Infused with bold Indian spices like cumin, turmeric, coriander and chili powder, these crispy cauliflower fritters are a perfect balance of crunchy exterior and tender cauliflower inside. Plus, they are easy to prepare with simple ingredients—super accessible to any cook. A versatile vegetarian option, they make a fantastic snack or impressive appetizer for gatherings. Get this spiced cauliflower fritters recipe.

Photography by Gabriel Cabrera.

Rose Water Ice Cream

This creamy, refreshing ice cream captures the delicate fragrance of rose petals, transforming a simple treat into something extraordinary. With its hint of floral elegance, this ice cream is a unique and indulgent dessert that’s both sophisticated and easy to make at home. Perfect for impressing guests or adding a touch of luxury to any occasion! Get this rose water ice cream recipe.

Photo by Gabriel Cabrera.



Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.