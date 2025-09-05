2
Photo by Gabriel Cabrera
British Columbia mussel farms are renowned for their delicious, sustainable mussels—which explains why we chefs love them. In this recipe, the flavorful combination of mussels, coconut milk and spices pairs beautifully with a delicious sauvignon blanc. — Vikram Vij
2 lbs live mussels, cleaned and debearded
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 green bird’s eye chili, finely chopped (optional)
1 tbsp grated ginger
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp paprika
½ cup puréed tomatoes
½ cup sauvignon blanc
½ cup coconut milk
1 cup vegetable stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ cup chopped cilantro
¼ cup chopped basil
¼ cup chopped dill (optional)
1 lime, cut into wedges, to serve
Rinse mussels thoroughly. To check if mussels are alive, tap them lightly—those that don’t close should be discarded. Fresh mussels will close when tapped, indicating they’re still viable and safe to cook.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add mustard and cumin seeds and cook for 1–2 minutes, until they begin to sputter. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes, until translucent. Add garlic, chilies (if using) and ginger. Cook for another 1–2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
Stir in coriander, turmeric and paprika. Cook for another 1–2 minutes to blend the spices.
Pour in puréed tomatoes and wine and cook for 3–4 minutes, until the sauce has slightly thickened. Pour in coconut milk and stock. Stir well and bring to a gentle simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Increase heat to medium-high and add mussels. Cover, then steam mussels for 5–7 minutes, until opened. Discard any mussels that are still closed. Remove from heat.
Add herbs and stir gently. Serve immediately with lime wedges on the side.
Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.