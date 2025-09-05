1
Photo by Gabriel Cabrera.
This creamy, refreshing ice cream captures the delicate fragrance of rose petals, transforming a simple treat into something extraordinary. With its hint of floral elegance, this ice cream is a unique and indulgent dessert that’s both sophisticated and easy to make at home. Perfect for impressing guests or adding a touch of luxury to any occasion! – Vikram Vij
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup milk
¾ cup sugar (divided)
5 egg yolks
1 tbsp rose water, plus extra to taste
¼ tsp vanilla extract (optional)
2 drops pink food colouring (optional)
1 tsp fresh edible rose petals, for garnish (optional)
In a saucepan, combine cream, milk and half of the sugar. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is hot but not boiling.
In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks and the remaining sugar until smooth and slightly thickened. Slowly pour a ladle of the hot cream mixture into the egg yolks while whisking continuously to temper the eggs. Gradually add 1–2 more ladles of the hot cream.
Pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining cream and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon (at about 170°F/77°C).
Remove from heat, then stir in rose water and vanilla extract (if using). Add pink food coloring, if desired.
Pour custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl to remove any cooked egg. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight, until chilled.
Pour the chilled custard into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions until the ice cream reaches a soft-serve consistency.
Transfer to a lidded container and freeze for at least 2 hours, until firm.
Scoop into bowls and garnish with fresh rose petals (if using).
Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.