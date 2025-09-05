1
Photography by Gabriel Cabrera.
Infused with bold Indian spices like cumin, turmeric, coriander and chili powder, these crispy cauliflower fritters are a perfect balance of crunchy exterior and tender cauliflower inside. Plus, they are easy to prepare with simple ingredients—super accessible to any cook. A versatile vegetarian option, they make a fantastic snack or impressive appetizer for gatherings. — Vikram Vij
1 cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets
1 cup chickpea flour
½ cup rice flour or all-purpose flour
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground turmeric
¼ - ½ tsp red chili powder, to taste
Salt, to taste
Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
Cilantro leaves, for garnish
Favorite dipping sauce or chutney, to serve
Rinse cauliflower florets under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel.
In a large bowl, combine both flours and all the spices. Gradually pour in 1/ 2 cup of water, stirring continuously until batter is thick and smooth. If it’s too thick, add up to another 1/4 cup of water.
Pour oil into a deep fryer or deep saucepan and heat to a temperature of 350°F–375°F (177°C–190°C). Dip cauliflower florets into the batter, ensuring they’re well coated. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, care- fully lower cauliflower into pan, taking care not to splash hot oil. Deep-fry for 4–5 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown and crispy.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fritters to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining batches.
Garnish with cilantro and serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.
Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.