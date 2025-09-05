1
Photo by Gabriel Cabrera.
A khadhai is a traditional Indian wok-like pan with deep sides, perfect for stir-frying, shallow frying and simmering curries. This recipe is ideal for when you’re craving a quick and spicy chicken curry—tender chicken stewed in a tomato sauce with fiery chilies. Traditionally, it’s paired with scotch. — Vikram Vij
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
2 onions, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, puréed
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp garam masala
2 green bird’s eye chilies, halved lengthwise
1 lb boneless, skin-on chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
Salt, to taste
Cilantro leaves, for garnish
Rice or naan, to serve
Heat oil in a khadhai or deep frying pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and fry for 1 minute, until they begin to sputter.
Add onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes, until golden brown.
Add puréed tomatoes, turmeric, coriander, ground cumin and garam masala. Cook for 5–7 minutes.
Add chicken and cook for 20 minutes, until opaque. Stir in chilies and season to taste with salt.
Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes, until chicken is fully cooked and the sauce has thickened.
Garnish with cilantro. Serve hot with rice or naan.
Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.