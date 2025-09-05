  • Newsletters
Khadhai Chicken

  • Prep Time15 min
  • Total Time1 h
  • Makes4 Servings
A copper bowl filled with kadhai curried chicken topped with freshly chopped cilantro leaves from Vikram Vij's new cookbook, My New Indian Kitchen.

Photo by Gabriel Cabrera.

A khadhai is a traditional Indian wok-like pan with deep sides, perfect for stir-frying, shallow frying and simmering curries. This recipe is ideal for when you’re craving a quick and spicy chicken curry—tender chicken stewed in a tomato sauce with fiery chilies. Traditionally, it’s paired with scotch. — Vikram Vij

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds

  • 2 onions, finely chopped

  • 2 tomatoes, puréed

  • 1 tsp ground turmeric

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp garam masala

  • 2 green bird’s eye chilies, halved lengthwise

  • 1 lb boneless, skin-on chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • Salt, to taste

  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish

  • Rice or naan, to serve

Instructions

  • Heat oil in a khadhai or deep frying pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and fry for 1 minute, until they begin to sputter.

  • Add onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes, until golden brown.

  • Add puréed tomatoes, turmeric, coriander, ground cumin and garam masala. Cook for 5–7 minutes.

  • Add chicken and cook for 20 minutes, until opaque. Stir in chilies and season to taste with salt.

  • Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes, until chicken is fully cooked and the sauce has thickened.

  • Garnish with cilantro. Serve hot with rice or naan.


Excerpted from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. Copyright © 2025, Vikram Vij. Republished with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.

