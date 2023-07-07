A versatile vegetable you can enjoy fresh, roasted or grilled in everything from salad to tacos and brunch-worthy griddle cakes.

Of all the summer fruits and vegetables, zucchini has to be one of the most versatile. From griddle cakes to spiralized noodles, muffins, loaves, salads and more, it stars in some of our all-time favourite recipes (and if you haven’t tried the chocolate-zucchini muffin yet, put that at the top of your to-do list). Find a zucchini recipe to try tonight in the gallery below:

Gallery Summer zucchini recipes (Photo: Erik Putz) Chocolate-Zucchini Muffins Make the most of that zucchini haul with these decadent (and easy!) double-chocolate treats. One of our editors makes these every summer—for a while, they were the only zucchini recipe her kids would eat. Get our Chocolate-Zucchini Muffins recipe.

How to make zucchini-feta cakes