Sweet, locally grown corn is all over farmers’ markets, CSA boxes and grocery stores, so take advantage and eat it up while you can. And if you get tired of grilled corn on the cob (is that even possible?), we present plenty of other ways to enjoy the bounty of this season, with these easy corn recipes.

Gallery 20 Fresh summer corn recipes (Photo: Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari) Mexican Street Corn Salsa Fresh tomatoes, zesty lime, sweet corn and so much more. Get our Mexican Street Corn Salsa recipe here.