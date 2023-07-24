This summer, fill your salad bowls with everything from creamy macaroni to pesto-dressed fusilli or corn and edamame-laced orecchiette.

Pasta salad recipes please even the pickiest eaters, so make it the star of your lunch, dinner or barbecue with one of these delicious side dishes. (And get our tips on how to make a perfect pasta salad here.) From saucy classics to fresh, highly seasonal bowls and more, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one to make tonight.

Gallery Pasta salad recipes Photo, Angus Fergusson. Summer corn pasta salad Grilled sweet corn is delicious straight from the cob, but it also makes a great addition to summer salads. Try this trick for getting it off the cob, then add it to your salad! Get this summer-corn pasta salad recipe.