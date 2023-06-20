8 Easy Pesto Recipes

Spring Greens Pesto

This spring greens pesto fights food waste, and is as flexible as it is tasty. "My farm box pesto used all my excess herbs and greens and even things I normally composted (like carrot and radish tops). The resulting silky, luscious sauce was so good that I dunked bread crusts into the blender for mid-way taste tests," writer Vanessa Chiasson says. Get the recipe here.