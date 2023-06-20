8 Easy Pesto Recipes

Let these DIY pestos put a little spring in your step this season. They’ll liven up salads, roasted vegetables, simple pastas, grilled skewers and even grilled fish—depending on what you’re in the mood for, these recipes can do it all. Find new ways to add fresh flavour to dinner in the gallery below:
Spring Greens Pesto
This spring greens pesto fights food waste, and is as flexible as it is tasty. "My farm box pesto used all my excess herbs and greens and even things I normally composted (like carrot and radish tops). The resulting silky, luscious sauce was so good that I dunked bread crusts into the blender for mid-way taste tests," writer Vanessa Chiasson says. Get the recipe here.
Related: Pesto-Burrata Salad