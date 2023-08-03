Hey Grill! Sangria, Kebabs And More New Recipes For A Summertime Feast

This weekend, grill your sangria, put a little caprese salad on kebab skewers—and celebrate smoke, spice and everything nice about outdoor summer cooking

Kebabs, kebabs and more kebabs! Food on sticks just equals fun, and it’s a great theme for an entertaining meal, but it does take a little forethought and preparation. If you plan to whip up this entire menu, you can start by making the sangria, marinating the chicken and steak, cooking the grains and potatoes, cutting vegetables, chopping herbs, washing salad greens and making dressings. Assemble all the kebabs just before your guests arrive and then start by grilling your sangria garnish, tossing your grain salad together and cooking your vegetable kebabs. Grill the steak and chicken at the same time. Drizzle sauces and dress your salad just before calling everyone to the table.

Plus: check out our guide to choosing the best barbecue skewer.

Shishito peppers and oyster mushrooms cook quickly on the grill and make for a juicy, flavourful combination. A sauce made with harissa paste and honey and vinegar adds complexity and heat. Ensure crispy mushrooms by keeping them as dry as possible before grilling. Get our King Oyster Mushroom And Shishito Skewers With Harissa Sauce recipe.

Brewed black tea and grilled in-season fruit make a lighter, more complex sangria with a hint of smokiness. Get our Grilled Fruit Sangria recipe.

Satisfyingly chewy and high in protein, wheat berries make a great base for a room temperature side dish. This salad keeps well and leftovers are great for lunch, but we recommend assembling it right before serving for the best flavour and texture. Get our Herbed Wheat Berry Salad With Apricots And Almonds recipe.

This savoury marinade of garlic, rosemary and Dijon has a surprising ingredient: anchovies. Don’t skip them, as they add a deep umami flavour to these hearty steak skewers. These kebabs work well as part of a larger menu, but you can also make them for a more intimate meal with a side salad. Get our Steakhouse Skewers With Potatoes, Peppers And Shallots recipe.

Halloumi cheese is a great addition to a vegetable kebab, but needs a little extra attention on the barbecue. Make sure your grill is really hot, clean and lightlyoiled before you begin and turn the skewers frequently to keep the cheese from sticking. Get our Cherry Tomato, Zucchini And Halloumi Skewers With Pesto Drizzle recipe.

Fresh apricots and an easy homemade glaze add sweetness to these seasoned chicken kebabs. Tangy labneh makes a perfect counterpoint for dipping. Get our Apricot-Glazed Chicken Skewers With Sumac And Mint recipe.

Avocado adds richness to this herby buttermilk dressing and makes a simple salad of mixed greens shine. Any extra dressing will keep well in the fridge for several days. Get our Leafy Greens With Avocado Ranch Dressing recipe.

