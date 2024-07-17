22
Sweet and savoury flavours come together for a scrumptious cold noodle salad.
227 g spaghetti
1 bell pepper, julienned
1 cup diced cucumber
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/4 cup roasted peanuts, chopped
2 tbsp minced green onions
6 tbsp smooth peanut butter
2 tbsp hot water
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp plus 1 tsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp packed brown sugar
1 tbsp minced ginger
1 tsp minced garlic
Cook pasta in salted water, following package directions, until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water. Refrigerate overnight if possible.
Vinaigrette: Whisk peanut butter with hot water in a large bowl until smooth. Then whisk in soy, vinegar, sugar, ginger and garlic.
Add pasta, pepper, cucumber, carrot, peanuts and green onions to bowl. Toss to combine.
Kitchen tip Cooling pasta in the fridge overnight allows for more extensive realignment of the starch molecules. It will have a chewier texture and won’t slurp up all the dressing or break from tossing. However, you should still cool the pasta quickly in cold water first to halt the cooking process so that it stays al dente.
