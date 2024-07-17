The Only Trick You Need For Perfect Pasta Salad

As the pasta cools, gelatinized starch begins to recrystallize and harden. This changes the pasta’s texture, making it less soft and sticky, which in turn causes the pasta to absorb less dressing. This means the salad stays moist but not soggy. Retrogradation also turns some of the starch into resistant starch; this acts like dietary fibre, which can be beneficial for gut health. It also lowers the glycemic index of the pasta, so you’ll have less of a blood-sugar spike after eating it.