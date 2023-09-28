These simple crumbles, crisps and cobbler recipes give you all the juiciness and aroma of a pie without the hassle of preparing pastry—and they’re the perfect pairing for a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Even better, they’re some of the best desserts you can make when all the gorgeous fresh peaches, plums and berries you’ve been buying by the basketful start to get a little soft. (It happens to all of us—but there are plenty of ways to use overripe fruit, so don’t throw it out!)

The buttermilk biscuit topping helps soak up some of the fruit juice in this seasonal dessert. Get this peach cobbler recipe.

Serve this in-season plum and blackberry cobbler warm, with a melty scoop of cool vanilla ice cream. Get this plum cobbler recipe.

This is no ordinary crumble. The topping is composed of walnuts, flax and crunchy pepitas for a fibre-rich and heart-healthy treat. Get this apple and blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

This dessert features a sweet filling with a delectable biscuit topping. Fun fact: traditionally, the biscuits were placed on the fruit in small rounds, which made it look like cobblestones. Get this Apple Cobbler recipe.

This crisp features a streusel topping made of oats, flour, butter and sugar. The oats, which crisp up into crunchy morsels in the oven, give it its name. Get this peanut butter apple crisp recipe.

Crumble is very similar to a crisp, but its soft streusel topping doesn’t contain oats. Instead, nuts are often used to give it an extra bite. Get this Apple Crumble recipe.

Serve a la mode, or try drizzling it with our favourite crumble topping: Homemade vanilla custard. Get our apple crumble pie recipe.

A crisp, golden and sweet weekend treat. Top with whipped cream and enjoy! Get this peach crisp recipe.

Just like grandma used to make! From late summer into fall, this is one of our faves (and just right with a scoop of melty vanilla ice cream). Get this classic apple crisp recipe.

This dessert is the perfect balance of sweet and tart (and well-worth making if your local farmers market still has a few bundles of rhubarb on hand). Get this rhubarb crisp recipe.

We added heart-healthy walnuts, fibre-rich flax and crunchy pepitas to the traditional oats and sugar topping. Get this apple-blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

Have fresh peaches laying around? Why not try a crumble pie? The flaky crust and crunchy crumble balance out the sweet peach filling. It’s an array of delicious, melt-in-your-mouth textures. Get this peach crumble pie recipe.

Transform fresh summer fruit into a fabulous weeknight dessert with just a handful of ingredients. Get this grilled nectarine crumble recipe.

This dessert was inspired by English trifle, but we made it easier, quicker and a bit more chic. Add a splash of sherry to the berries for an extra flavour hit. Get this ginger-berry cookies and cream recipe.

Dish this up straight out of the slow-cooker, with a scoop of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream. Get this apple-berry brown better recipe.

A winner with all age groups, this cobbler has a scrumptious chocolate-chip-cookie cover that’s an unexpected but welcome treat. Get this four-fruit cookie cobbler recipe.

Warm fruit covered by a cake-like biscuit topping, with hidden gems of white chocolate. Round it out with whipped cream and snippets of fresh mint. Get this saucy mixed berry cobbler recipe.

