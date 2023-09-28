Recipe Collections

17 Unbelievably Good Fruit Crumble, Crisp And Cobbler Recipes

Saucy, seasonal baked fruits, sweet oat crumbles and airy dumplings are the perfect match.

These simple crumbles, crisps and cobbler recipes give you all the juiciness and aroma of a pie without the hassle of preparing pastry—and they’re the perfect pairing for a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Even better, they’re some of the best desserts you can make when all the gorgeous fresh peaches, plums and berries you’ve been buying by the basketful start to get a little soft. (It happens to all of us—but there are plenty of ways to use overripe fruit, so don’t throw it out!)

Cobbler recipes: Classic peach cobbler topped with ice cream in a black bowl

Photo, Erik Putz.

Peach Cobbler

The buttermilk biscuit topping helps soak up some of the fruit juice in this seasonal dessert. Get this peach cobbler recipe.

Plum cobbler recipe

Photo, Erik Putz.

Plum Cobbler

Serve this in-season plum and blackberry cobbler warm, with a melty scoop of cool vanilla ice cream. Get this plum cobbler recipe.

apple and blueberry crumble

Photo, Erik Putz.

Apple and Blueberry Superfood Crumble

This is no ordinary crumble. The topping is composed of walnuts, flax and crunchy pepitas for a fibre-rich and heart-healthy treat. Get this apple and blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

Photo, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Emily Howes.

Apple Cobbler

This dessert features a sweet filling with a delectable biscuit topping. Fun fact: traditionally, the biscuits were placed on the fruit in small rounds, which made it look like cobblestones. Get this Apple Cobbler recipe.

Peanut butter apple crisp recipe: single serving in a white bowl with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, all on a pink background

Photo, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Emily Howes.

Peanut Butter Apple Crisp

This crisp features a streusel topping made of oats, flour, butter and sugar. The oats, which crisp up into crunchy morsels in the oven, give it its name. Get this peanut butter apple crisp recipe.

A bowl of apple crumble with a scoop of vanilla pudding on a light pink background

Photo, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Emily Howes.

Apple Crumble

Crumble is very similar to a crisp, but its soft streusel topping doesn’t contain oats. Instead, nuts are often used to give it an extra bite. Get this Apple Crumble recipe.

Apple crumble pie with vanilla custard.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Apple Crumble Pie

Serve a la mode, or try drizzling it with our favourite crumble topping: Homemade vanilla custard. Get our apple crumble pie recipe. 

Peach Crisp

A crisp, golden and sweet weekend treat. Top with whipped cream and enjoy! Get this peach crisp recipe.

Classic apple crisp recipe

Classic apple crisp. Photo, Erik Putz.

Classic Apple Crisp

Just like grandma used to make! From late summer into fall, this is one of our faves (and just right with a scoop of melty vanilla ice cream). Get this classic apple crisp recipe.

Rhubarb-apple crisp with vanilla ice cream for a piece on the best rhubarb recipes

Photo, Erik Putz.

Rhubarb Crisp

This dessert is the perfect balance of sweet and tart (and well-worth making if your local farmers market still has a few bundles of rhubarb on hand). Get this rhubarb crisp recipe.

apple blueberry superfood crumble

Photo, Erik Putz.

Apple-Blueberry Superfood Crumble

We added heart-healthy walnuts, fibre-rich flax and crunchy pepitas to the traditional oats and sugar topping. Get this apple-blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

Peach crumble pie

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Peach Crumble Pie

Have fresh peaches laying around? Why not try a crumble pie? The flaky crust and crunchy crumble balance out the sweet peach filling. It’s an array of delicious, melt-in-your-mouth textures. Get this peach crumble pie recipe.

Grilled nectarine crumble

Photo, Erik Putz.

Grilled Nectarine Crumble

Transform fresh summer fruit into a fabulous weeknight dessert with just a handful of ingredients. Get this grilled nectarine crumble recipe.

This dessert was inspiredby English trifle, but we riffed on theclassic to make it easier, quicker anda bit more chic. Add a splash of sherryto the berries for an extra flavour hit.

Ginger-Berry Cookies and Cream

This dessert was inspired by English trifle, but we made it easier, quicker and a bit more chic. Add a splash of sherry to the berries for an extra flavour hit. Get this ginger-berry cookies and cream recipe.

APple-berry brown betty. (John Cullen.)

Apple-Berry Brown Betty

Dish this up straight out of the slow-cooker, with a scoop of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream. Get this apple-berry brown better recipe.

Yvonne Duivenvoorden

Four-fruit Cookie Cobbler

A winner with all age groups, this cobbler has a scrumptious chocolate-chip-cookie cover that’s an unexpected but welcome treat. Get this four-fruit cookie cobbler recipe.

Warm fruit covered by a cake-like biscuit topping with hidden gems of white chocolate is a summertime treat. Round it out with scoops of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and snippets of fresh mint.

Saucy Mixed Berries

Warm fruit covered by a cake-like biscuit topping, with hidden gems of white chocolate. Round it out with whipped cream and snippets of fresh mint. Get this saucy mixed berry cobbler recipe.

 

