There is *a lot* of bad vanilla ice cream out there, but you don’t have to spend the rest of your life eating it!

I’ve long had a chip on my shoulder about the way pop culture talks about vanilla as bland and boring, a put-down on taste or personality. Real vanilla bean as a spice is truly complex: highly floral, sometimes smokey, a warm hum that’s usually mistaken for creaminess but can actually taste spicy if you try it straight from the pod. I think there’s a reason perfumers have returned to Y2K-style vanilla fragrances in a big way in the past couple of years, complicating their nostalgic nature with more interesting interpretations of vanilla planifolla, the original Mesoamarican orchid plant that gave rise to the fragrance and flavour we know today.

I’m also convinced that a lot of what people read as a lack of character in vanilla as a flavour is actually a lack having tried much real vanilla. Most vanilla-flavoured food products you’ll find in grocery store aisles are flavoured with vanillin, a synthetic compound that mimics the real thing. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing—some types of treats don’t display a discernible flavour difference when made with pure vanilla over vanillin—but I do think it matters when we’re talking about the dessert most responsible for the bean’s bad rap: ice cream. There is so much bad vanilla ice cream out there, but you don’t have to spend the rest of your life eating it!

The Chatelaine team recently taste-tested every version of vanilla ice cream we could get our hands on, with the exception of a few regionally specific brands unavailable outside of Ontario—which would be pretty difficult to ship here intact. Note: You’ll notice some product titles indicate “French vanilla” or “vanilla bean.” In the case of the former, this means the ice cream has been made with an egg-yolk custard base. The latter is pretty straightforward: They’re advertising that they’re using real vanilla.

Here’s what we learned, and what we loved.

Gallery Best Vanilla Ice Creams Great Value Vanilla Ice Cream No one was a fan of this ice cream: too much water, too much sugar and a cloying, almost plastic-like vanilla flavour.