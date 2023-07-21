We Tasted Every Major-Brand Ketchup Chip in Canada To Find The Best

I love ketchup in almost all its forms. Chunky house-made restaurant ketchup; beachy, over-vinegared ketchup meant for dressing chip truck fries; sugary and slightly runny catsup sold in Latin America; and of course, Heinz, the gold standard mother sauce of all. I’d put ketchup on ice cream if you asked me too.

But for the longest time, ketchup chips specifically did not make this list. Throw tomatoes if you want: I simply didn’t like them! Maybe this had more to do with the fact that, in snack form, ketchup chips don’t taste specifically like ketchup the sauce but more like its component parts: the garlic, onion, and tomato powders, plus the fried potato that lies underneath. But when the Chatelaine team recently set out to try every brand of grocery store ketchup chip we could get our hands on, I was shocked at how good (and how not good) some of the newer options tasted.

Did we miss a brand—or is there a regionally specific ketchup chip maker we don’t have access to in Ontario? We’d love to hear about it!

Gallery Best Ketchup Chips Compliments Ketchup Flavour The entire team, which included editors, art directors, a food stylist, a prop stylist and a photographer, were pretty meh on this option. Thin, not as crisp, and not generously seasoned. “It tastes like they’re saving money on flavour,” wrote one tester.