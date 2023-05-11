10 Essential Canadian Chip Trucks For The Summer

Thinking about making stops along the way on your next summer road trip across Canada? Try these tried-and-true chip stops for some seriously satiating fries.
Shameless Buns, Vancouver
Owners Matt and Corvette top crispy fries with Filipino classics, like chicken adobo and sinigang seasoning.
La Poutine, Edmonton
This truck has driven off into the sunset, but La Poutine’s Garneau shop continues to serve up highly inventive takes on its namesake.
Mr. Spudds Poutinerie, Regina
Satisfy your poutine craving with Mr. Spudds’ creative riffs, like caramelized pineapple bacon and dry rib.
Goldies Fries, Winnipeg
An order of Goldies’ poutine paired with a side of homemade perogies sounds like pure bliss.
Jeannie’s Fries, Elgin, Ont.
Housed in an old Canada Post truck, Jeannie’s Fries delivers fries and poutine worth writing home about.
La Pataterie Chez Bob, Gatineau, Que.
This chip shack caters to fry lovers from Gatineau and Ottawa, plating up classic Quebec-style poutine.
Serious Smoke Food Truck, Saint John, N.B.
This old fire engine turned mobile smoker makes its decadent gravy from smoked pork and beef drippings.
Bud the Spud, Halifax
Original owner Bud True named the truck, which started slinging fries in 1977, after a Stompin’ Tom Connors song.
Johnny & Mae’s, St. John’s, N.L.
This truck serves OTT takes on loaded fries and burgers. Dorito-pimento cheeseburger, anyone?
Ken’s Island Fries, Charlottetown
The pizza fries at this P.E.I. institution are topped with marinara, pepperoni and three types of cheese.
