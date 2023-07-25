10 Of Our Best Ice Cream Recipes To Celebrate Our 95th Anniversary

Nothing is more synonymous with summer than a massive helping of ice cream. The appeal is enduring: The Chatelaine Test Kitchen has been churning out scoops and sundaes since the 1930s, well before freezers were a common household item. These days, whether you have an ice cream maker or not, making your own is a cinch—and it’s totally worth it.

We’ve updated five of our best ice creams from 95 years of recipes and served up five new flavours to get you started on building your own towering sundae. Here’s to staying cool for the summer!

Store-bought beet juice streamlines this dairy-free dessert from 1989.

This simple recipe from 2015 is summer in a scoop.

Crushed whole coffee beans make the most impact when paired with good-quality dark chocolate.

A touch of cinnamon goes a long way in complementing the jammy flavours of roasted in-season strawberries.

Any variety of mango can be used for this recipe, as long as it’s perfectly ripe.

Back in 1964, this recipe cost a cool 87 cents to make.

A flavour profile as sophisticated today as it was in 2005.

A touch of lemon and swirls of rhubarb balance the sweetness of the white chocolate.

Instead of a stripe of syrup, our version of this Canadian classic is infused with licorice-root tea for a glorious flavour.

As noted in the original 1930 recipe for this pretty purple ice cream, its “cool deliciousness assures…an enthusiastic response.”