Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

10 Of Our Best Ice Cream Recipes To Celebrate Our 95th Anniversary

By Updated

Nothing is more synonymous with summer than a massive helping of ice cream. The appeal is enduring: The Chatelaine Test Kitchen has been churning out scoops and sundaes since the 1930s, well before freezers were a common household item. These days, whether you have an ice cream maker or not, making your own is a cinch—and it’s totally worth it.

We’ve updated five of our best ice creams from 95 years of recipes and served up five new flavours to get you started on building your own towering sundae. Here’s to staying cool for the summer!

 

a landscape made with vanilla wafer cookies, ice cream cones, licorice allsorts and tiny toy people depict a scene of a person biking up ice cream mountains

Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

 

A scoop of apple beet sorbet

Apple Beet Sorbet

Store-bought beet juice streamlines this dairy-free dessert from 1989.

 

A scoop of sweet corn ice cream on a marble surface.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

This simple recipe from 2015 is summer in a scoop.

A scoop of blackout chocolate coffee gelato

Blackout Coffee Gelato

Crushed whole coffee beans make the most impact when paired with good-quality dark chocolate.

a landscape made with vanilla wafer cookies, ice cream cones, licorice allsorts and tiny toy people depict a scene of people jumping into a chocolate river

Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

 

a scoop of strawberry ice cream with chunks of fruit visible

Roasted Strawberry and Cinnamon Ice Cream

A touch of cinnamon goes a long way in complementing the jammy flavours of roasted in-season strawberries.

A scoop of no-churn chili mango sorbet

No-Churn Chili Mango Sorbet

Any variety of mango can be used for this recipe, as long as it’s perfectly ripe.

A scoop of peach ice cream on a marble surface

Peach Ice Cream

Back in 1964, this recipe cost a cool 87 cents to make.

A scoop of saffron pistachio and chocolate chunk ice cream

Saffron, Pistachio and Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

A flavour profile as sophisticated today as it was in 2005.

A scoop of no-churn rhubarb white chocolate ice cream

No-Churn Rhubarb White Chocolate Ice Cream

A touch of lemon and swirls of rhubarb balance the sweetness of the white chocolate.

 

a landscape made with vanilla wafer cookies, ice cream cones, licorice allsorts and tiny toy people depict a scene of people walking in a park

Produced by Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Sage Dakota, Prop Styling by Nicole Billark.

 

A scoop of tiger tail ice cream with licorice allsorts

Tiger Tail Ice Cream

Instead of a stripe of syrup, our version of this Canadian classic is infused with licorice-root tea for a glorious flavour.

A scoop of concord ice cream

Concord Ice Cream

As noted in the original 1930 recipe for this pretty purple ice cream, its “cool deliciousness assures…an enthusiastic response.”