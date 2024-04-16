A lunch spread—featuring a noodle salad in a pink bowl, two halves of a sandwich on a green plate and soup in a glass bowl, on a green patterned tabelcloth.Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

12 Easy Soup, Salad and Sandwich Recipes For The Ultimate Power Lunch

It’s time to ditch the sad desk snack for a proper power-up meal.
By Chantal Braganza, Diala Canelo, and Suzanne Barr
April 16, 2024

There’s no longer an excuse to have a sad desk lunch. This collection of soup, sandwich and salad recipes makes lunchtime easy. The sandwiches come together with leftovers from your fridge. The salads use ingredients that stay flavourful for days. And the soups can be made in advance. Bonus: They’re all vegetarian. So grab your favourite reusable container and get prepping for the ultimate power lunch.

4 Powerhouse Vegetarian Sandwiches To Amp Up Lunch

A table with a variety of items: a bowl of kimchi, half an avocado, a printed napkin, and a kimchi, egg and avocado sandwich on a blue plate.Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

Building a vegetarian sandwich is beautifully simple, and the best ones are often made with what you already have at home.

4 Simple Soups That Will Elevate Your Desk Lunch

A bowl of dal tadka (red lentils with spiced oil), served with long-grain rice, naan, and extra spiced oilProduced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

Soup's an every-season food for me, and packing one for lunch always feels like a little treat for myself. They're filling, as nutritious as you want them to be and practically demand that you don't eat them in front of your computer.

4 Salad Recipes That Make Planning Lunch Easy

A bird's-eye shot of bread and tomato salad on a teal plate, sitting on a yellow tablecloth.Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers

Thinking outside the box for flavour and texture combinations is crucial to a satisfying, meal-worthy salad—and to keep you looking forward to making (and eating) them.

foodVegetarianlunchSaladssandwichesSoups