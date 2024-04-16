12 Easy Soup, Salad and Sandwich Recipes For The Ultimate Power Lunch

There’s no longer an excuse to have a sad desk lunch. This collection of soup, sandwich and salad recipes makes lunchtime easy. The sandwiches come together with leftovers from your fridge. The salads use ingredients that stay flavourful for days. And the soups can be made in advance. Bonus: They’re all vegetarian. So grab your favourite reusable container and get prepping for the ultimate power lunch.

4 Powerhouse Vegetarian Sandwiches To Amp Up Lunch

Produced by Chantal Braganza and Stephanie Han Kim; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Haley Polinsky; prop styling by Cailen Speers.

Building a vegetarian sandwich is beautifully simple, and the best ones are often made with what you already have at home. Get more vegetarian sandwich recipes.

4 Simple Soups That Will Elevate Your Desk Lunch

Soup’s an every-season food for me, and packing one for lunch always feels like a little treat for myself. They’re filling, as nutritious as you want them to be and practically demand that you don’t eat them in front of your computer. Get more vegetarian soup recipes.

4 Salad Recipes That Make Planning Lunch Easy

Thinking outside the box for flavour and texture combinations is crucial to a satisfying, meal-worthy salad—and to keep you looking forward to making (and eating) them. Get more vegetarian salad recipes.