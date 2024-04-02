Why We’re Doing So Much Climate Coverage This Spring

Also remember: Any action you take doesn’t have to be flawless. (If it did, nothing would ever happen!) I try to live as greenly as possible, but I also have an old gas furnace that I can’t yet afford to replace with a heat pump; I love cheese—and so does my giant dog; I write shopping content for our website; and I spend far too much time looking at wide-legged denim online. I am also guilty of judging others—you flew how many times last year!? But, as Rebecca Gao explains in “You’re Worried about the Climate Crisis. Your Parents Are Not” (coming online April 15), our judgment isn’t helping anyone. Instead, we should redirect that energy at (all together now!) reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and at government policies that are either holding back positive change or not doing enough. (I mean, I live in Ontario, where gas plant use has tripled since Doug Ford took power and his government wants to spend billions building Highway 413 through the Greenbelt and habitats of at-risk and endangered species to save, one expert panel estimated, 30 to 60 seconds of drivers’ time.)