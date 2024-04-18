You’re Worried About Climate Change. Your Parents Are Not

Aisha isn’t unfamiliar with climate disagreements leading to relationship meltdowns. While she’s not dating right now, she has broken up with boyfriends in the past over their unsustainable habits. One in particular got dumped after throwing out a barely eaten baguette. (“I thought he was just stupid after that,” she admits.) But she can’t break up with her father. Instead, she’s learned to find other ways she can push back. Recently, she fought to get a pollinator garden planted in her parents’ backyard. While she knew she’d never get him to give up his plastic bags, she thought her nature-loving dad might be more likely to get on board with a garden. After some pushback, it worked: He let Aisha take over a small part of his backyard. As she tended to the garden, he started to help out, lending his opinions and getting excited at the first sight of milkweed and blue vervain flowering. While the garden hasn’t led to any revelations for her father (his plastic-bag collection is only getting larger), Aisha says that working on it together has helped ease the animosity between the two and shown her a way forward. “For a long time, his default response was ‘no’ and my default response was to get confrontational,” she says. “Now, I want to try to meet him where he’s at.”