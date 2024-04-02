How To Rewild Your Lawn

5. Create a planting plan You can plant in spring, but it’s not the only option, Miskelly says. Autumn planting can be advantageous for some types of seeds and seedlings and may require less water than planting in summer. Also think about maintenance (will you have time to water when it’s hot?) and budget when choosing what to plant. Seeds are cheaper than seedlings, but they take more time to grow and are best sown in fall. (You could also try winter sowing to get a jump start on spring.)