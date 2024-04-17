3 New Ways To Refresh Your Wardrobe With Second-Hand Clothing

Fashion is one of the worst culprits when it comes to the climate crisis. Case in point: It accounts for up to 10 percent of global carbon emissions. The average Canadian household spends $2,300 a year on clothing—and many of those garments eventually end up in the landfill. According to a 2023 joint study by the University of Waterloo and Seneca College, we dump a billion pounds of textiles annually.

If you’re a regular at your local secondhand store, you know that thrifting can be prohibitively time-consuming and—thanks to inflation and growing interest in vintage—surprisingly expensive. But it’s not all doom and gloom. If you enjoy fashion but want to mitigate the damage it does to the planet, there are plenty of fun, fresh ways to switch up your style and scratch that sartorial itch. Whether you’re swapping your old pieces for new ones, playing dress-up with what you already have in your closet or getting some professional help navigating second-hand shopping, wearing more pre-loved clothing is chic and good for the planet.

In the mood for a spring closet refresh? Here are three easy ways to expand your wardrobe without setting foot in the mall.

How To Swap Your Way To A New Wardrobe

(Photo: Sylvie Li)

Clothing swaps are not a new concept, but with so many of them popping up all over the country, we took notice. Not only are they fun, they also allow you to give new life to your wardrobe without spending a ton of money (or, in many cases, any money at all). All you need to get started is clothes you’re willing to part with—and an open mind about what you might find. Here's how to swap your way to a whole new wardrobe, plus how to organize your own clothing exchange.

How To Refresh Your Wardrobe Without Buying Anything

(Photo: Kristine Cofsky Photography)

Having too many options can often be the biggest hurdle when it comes to actually wearing what you already own. “The most common thing I hear from clients is that they have a closet full of clothes and feel like they have nothing to wear,” says Alberta Rose, a personal stylist in Victoria. Learn how a personal styling session can help you rediscover your existing wardrobe, plus expert tips on how to shop your closet.

Love Vintage But Hate Thrifting? This Service Can Help

(Photo: Rachel Pick)

Vintage clothes are a sustainable—and unique—way to update your wardrobe. But if you hate sifting through racks to uncover one-of-a-kind gems, consider purchasing a thrift bundle: a bespoke selection of pre-loved items that are hand-picked by a seasoned second-hand shopper and sent to your door. Discover everything there is to know about second-hand style bundles, plus a professional's best advice for thrifting smarter.