How To Refresh Your Wardrobe Without Buying Anything

Having too many options can often be the biggest hurdle when it comes to actually wearing what you already own. “The most common thing I hear from clients is that they have a closet full of clothes and feel like they have nothing to wear,” says Alberta Rose, a personal stylist in Victoria. Rose started her career in fashion more than a decade ago—first in retail and then as a costumer in the film industry—before launching her own personal-styling business in December 2022.