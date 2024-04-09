Lauren Hogg didn’t have time to thrift for herself so she ordered a bundle of polished and fun classroom appropriate thrifted pieces from Seconds and Thirds. (Photo: Rachel Pick)
Vintage clothes are a sustainable—and unique—way to update your wardrobe. But if you hate sifting through racks to uncover one-of-a-kind gems, consider purchasing a thrift bundle: a bespoke selection of pre-loved items that are hand-picked by a seasoned second-hand shopper and sent to your door.
When Lauren Hogg was in need of a new wardrobe for work, the Langley, B.C., elementary school teacher decided to give the style bundle service she’d seen all over TikTok a try. She reached out to Teagan Comeau-Wolgien, the owner of Vancouver-based thrifting service Seconds and Thirds, to assemble a sustainable closet refresh for her.
The process started with a form—which asked for measurements and sizing preferences as well as details like must-have items and preferred fabrics and colour palettes—and a mood board. Hogg was looking for classroom-appropriate clothing she could also wear in her everyday life. “I’m inspired by colours, fun patterns and layers,” she says. “I wanted things that I could wear with the kids on the playground but still look put together in.” Comeau-Wolgien nailed the assignment with a mix of wearable neutrals and vibrant pieces.
She charges a sliding rate for her shopping services, which starts at $120 based on the number of items a client wants. She then asks clients how much they’d like to spend. With a budget of $60, she got Hogg eight preloved pieces. “I got high-quality vintage pieces for the same price as one or two retail items,” says Hogg.
Comeau-Wolgien started her business in October 2023 as a way to dedicate more time to her favourite hobby. “Thrifting is like meditation for me,” she says. She shops two to three times a week and spends around four hours in each store, combing all sections with her clients’ sizes and must-have pieces in mind. “It’s all about patience.”
Long-time second-hand shopper Teagan Comeau-Wolgien shares her recipe for a successful thrifting session.
Not only do garments often end up in the wrong place (like a dress with the sweaters or an extra-large top on the size-small rack) but there’s great stuff to be found in the men’s aisles too. “I would say 70 percent of the pants I own come from the men’s section.”
Look for quality fabrics that will stand the test of time, like cotton, linen, silk, cashmere and wool. Natural fibres are comfortable and breathable and will last longer than synthetic blends.
Don’t fall into the trap of buying something for a one-time occasion—it will likely end up back at the thrift store or in the landfill. “If you’re going to buy something, make sure that you’ll get wear out of it.”
Many thrift shops don’t have changing rooms, so wear a base layer that’s close to your body and fits under tops, pants and dresses. “I wear leggings, a tight tank top or T-shirt and slip-on shoes,” says Comeau-Wolgien of her go-to shopping uniform.
