If you've never had Maggi Seasoning, think soy sauce — but next level. The label cautions, “a few drops are sufficient," and I can attest that the dark liquid is potent. This savoury condiment, made with fermented wheat protein, is meatier, more complex and a little thicker than soy sauce. Ideally, you'd add it during cooking to infuse the whole dish (if making a soup or stew) but, like soy sauce, it's also great in a marinade or as a finishing touch.