Four Cottage-Ready Recipes For Summer Snacking

The idea for The Essential Cottage Cookbook came to me one weekend at my family cottage. I had two days on my own, without my husband, kids or parents in tow, and I woke up one morning thinking about the important role food plays in my summer memories. Everything tastes better—fresher, more vibrant, spectacularly special. Even the simplest meals are improved just by being there.

I know I’m not alone in these memories and feelings. People from coast to coast share similar experiences—whether it’s at a cottage, a cabin or a camp—that have shaped their histories, their families and themselves. No matter if you return to the same place each summer or seek out new ones to rent, these recipes are made for the cottages you know and the ones you don’t.

No-Bake Kettle Chip “Nachos”

This recipe is a great way to fancy up a bag of salted kettle chips. The cast of fresh, herby, tangy, salty and creamy characters might seem odd, but they add just the right balance of flavours to plain crunchy chips. Get this kettle chip nachos recipe.

(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)

Bright and Briny Tomato Salad

There is no meal that wouldn’t benefit from a large platter of seasonal tomatoes. Inspired by bruschetta, thick slices of the best tomatoes you can find are topped with a mix of bright, assertive flavours like red onion, black olives and garlic. The result is an outstanding snack when served with slices of grilled bread, or a beautiful side dish paired with your favourite barbecue meal. Get this briny tomato salad recipe.

(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)

Hoisin Portobello Burgers with Chili-Lemon Broccolini

Mushrooms have long been a stand-in for meat-based burgers because of their substantial texture and their naturally umami-packed flavour. By adding plant-based ground round to the equation, I’ve increased the protein to create a more satisfying and filling burger. Be sure to choose portobellos with caps that curl toward the stem. The flatter caps don’t provide a deep enough cavity to fill. Get this portobello burger recipe.

(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)

Chocolate Raspberry Ripple Cookies

Rippled throughout with streams of dark chocolate and crimson raspberry, these bakery-style cookies are the perfect balance of tart, aromatic fruit and rich dark chocolate, with candied edges and a soft, chewy interior. Using frozen raspberries keeps the colour from seeping out and helps to chill the batter, which saves time before baking–be sure to keep them frozen until it’s time to mix them into the batter. These are stellar cookies on their own, but don’t miss out on sandwiching vanilla ice cream between two of them. Get this raspberry ripple cookies recipe.