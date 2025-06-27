No-Bake Kettle Chip Nachos

3
(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)
This recipe is a great way to fancy up a bag of salted kettle chips. The cast of fresh, herby, tangy, salty and creamy characters might seem odd, but they add just the right balance of flavours to plain crunchy chips.
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp pepper
1-200 g bag plain kettle chips
2 tbsp tangy dill relish
3 tbsp rainbow trout roe
2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tbsp minced jalapeno pepper
In a bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice and pepper.
Arrange the chips in one layer on a platter or baking sheet. Dollop the sour cream mixture evenly over the chips, followed by the relish. Scatter the roe, chives, dill and jalapeno over top. Serve immediately.
This recipe is part of an easy-breezy summer menu excerpted from Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook.
Excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. Copyright ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Andrea Buckett has over 20 years of experience working in the food industry as a corporate chef, recipe developer, culinary instructor and caterer. In addition to her own platform, Andrea Buckett Cooks, she is a regular guest on The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, and has been featured on Breakfast Television, CTV Your Morning and Today’s Shopping Choice, among others. You’ll find her at her family's cottage in Haliburton, Ont. each summer, where she works from a pontoon boat and paddle boards in her free time.