Hoisin Portobello Burgers With Chili-Lemon Broccolini

Kitchen tips

Be sure to choose portobellos with caps that curl toward the stem. The flatter caps don’t provide a deep enough cavity to fill.

Choose a plant-based ground round product that forms easily into patties, not one that is crumbly.

No broccolini? Use thinly sliced zucchini instead.

This recipe is part of an easy-breezy summer menu excerpted from Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook.

Excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. Copyright ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

