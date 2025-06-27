Hoisin Portobello Burgers With Chili-Lemon Broccolini

6
(Photo: Betty Shin Binon)
Mushrooms have long been a stand-in for meat-based burgers, but adding plant-based ground round to the equation increases the protein to create a more satisfying and filling burger.
4 large portobello mushrooms (see tip)
2 tbsp oil
Salt
1 340-g pkg plant-based ground round (see tip)
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
1/4 cup panko
4 hamburger buns, sliced
1 bunch broccolini, trimmed (see tip)
2 tsp oil
1 tsp red pepper flakes
Pinch of salt
1/2 lemon
Ketchup
Mayonnaise
Sliced pickles
Sliced red onions
In a large bowl, combine the ground round, onion powder, garlic powder, hoisin and panko. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and form each into a small patty. Gently press the patty into the hollow underside of each mushroom so that it fills the entire cavity. Transfer the mushroom patties to a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and chill in the fridge for at least 20 min or up to 24 hrs.
Use a teaspoon to gently remove the stem and brown gills on the underside of each mushroom cap. Try to keep the outer edge of the mushroom intact. Brush the mushrooms with the oil. Season the underside of the caps with salt.
Preheat barbecue to medium-high (375 to 400F). Meanwhile, toss broccolini with oil and pepper flakes, and season with salt in a large bowl.
Grill the mushroom burgers and the broccolini at the same time. For the burgers, place patty-side-down on the barbecue. Grill, undisturbed, for 6 to 8 min, or until the patty has set and has grill marks. Do not fuss with the burgers. Use a stainless-steel spatula to gently turn the mushrooms over, close the lid, and grill for 5 to 6 min or until the ground round is cooked through and the mushrooms are tender. Do not attempt to flip the burgers again or the filling may fall out. Transfer the mushroom burgers to a plate and set aside.
For the broccolini, grill for 8 to 10 min, turning occasionally, until it’s tender and slightly charred. Transfer the broccolini to a cutting board and chop into 2-in. pieces. Squeeze juice from lemon half over top. Grill the buns, cut side down, until toasted.
Top the bottom half of each bun with a mushroom burger, followed by some broccolini. Add your desired toppings and cover with the top half of the bun. Dig in. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Kitchen tips
This recipe is part of an easy-breezy summer menu excerpted from Andrea Buckett’s The Essential Cottage Cookbook.
Excerpted from The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Andrea Buckett. Copyright ©2025 Andrea Buckett. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
Andrea Buckett has over 20 years of experience working in the food industry as a corporate chef, recipe developer, culinary instructor and caterer. In addition to her own platform, Andrea Buckett Cooks, she is a regular guest on The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, and has been featured on Breakfast Television, CTV Your Morning and Today’s Shopping Choice, among others. You’ll find her at her family's cottage in Haliburton, Ont. each summer, where she works from a pontoon boat and paddle boards in her free time.