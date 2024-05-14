Photo, Roberto Caruso.
If steak and burgers are the only things that go on your grill, you've been missing out. From saucy skewers to grilled cheese (and we're not the talking about the sandwich), lentil burgers and more, there are a host of other things this backyard appliance can cook up for dinner.
Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this Filipino corn recipe now.Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Schwartz.
Embrace this filler-free, super-nutritious quinoa-veggie burger. Sandwiched between two grilled portobello mushrooms, it’s got healthy and tasty covered. Get this quinoa veggie burger recipe.Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Marinated tofu gets stacked up with shiitake mushrooms, orange pepper, Brussels sprouts and radishes for a deliciously flavourful vegetarian kebab. Get this miso-maple tofu skewer recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Tempeh is a dense, fermented soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture—perfect for burgers! (Look for it in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store.) Get this tempeh burger recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Grilled tofu gets sauced up with a delectable curry and peanut satay sauce. Get this grilled satay tofu skewer recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A hearty summer burger that makes Meatless Monday a day to look forward to. Get this tofu burger recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Shishito peppers and oyster mushrooms cook quickly on the grill and make for a juicy, flavourful combination. A sauce made with harissa paste and honey and vinegar adds complexity and heat. Ensure crispy mushrooms by keeping them as dry as possible before grilling. Get this king oyster skewer recipe.Photo, Christie Vuong.
Halloumi cheese is a great addition to a vegetable kebab, but needs a little extra attention on the barbecue. Make sure your grill is really hot, clean and lightly oiled before you begin and turn the skewers frequently to keep the cheese from sticking. Get this cherry tomato skewer recipe.(Recipes and food styling by Eshun Mott; produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Christie Vuong; prop styling by Madeleine Johari)
For a tofu-free, vegetarian-friendly kebab, give halloumi a try. This salty cheese has a high melting point, which makes it perfect for the barbecue. Get this halloumi and sweet potato skewers recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
When sweet, juicy tomatoes are at their prime, follow this strict daily regimen: Buy, eat, repeat. Get this grilled caprese pizza recipe.Photo, Sian Richards.
This lentil burger is topped with an array of delicious condiments, like a creamy dill-yogurt sauce and avocado, that will be sure to make even the meat-lovers envious. Get this red lentil burger recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
A summer salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs in a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this grilled halloumi recipe.Photo, Erik Putz.
Go vegetarian on the grill tonight with this protein-packed Japanese eggplant recipe. Serve with a crunchy apple salad and a tart white wine. Delicious. Get this grilled eggplant recipe.Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Impress vegetarians and meat-lovers alike with this yummy recipe. Serve on warm tortillas with tomato guacamole. Get this vegetable fajita recipe.
