Recipe Collections

14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You'll Want To Make All Summer Long

The veggie burgers are glorious.
By Chatelaine
May 14, 2024
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

If steak and burgers are the only things that go on your grill, you've been missing out. From saucy skewers to grilled cheese (and we're not the talking about the sandwich), lentil burgers and more, there are a host of other things this backyard appliance can cook up for dinner.

Filipino grilled corn (pinoy elote)

Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this Filipino corn recipe now.

Overhead shot of A few cobs of Filipino Grilled Corn on a green leafy background Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Schwartz.

Quinoa-veggie burger

Embrace this filler-free, super-nutritious quinoa-veggie burger. Sandwiched between two grilled portobello mushrooms, it’s got healthy and tasty covered. Get this quinoa veggie burger recipe.

Quinoa-veggie burger Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Miso-maple tofu skewers

Marinated tofu gets stacked up with shiitake mushrooms, orange pepper, Brussels sprouts and radishes for a deliciously flavourful vegetarian kebab. Get this miso-maple tofu skewer recipe.

Miso-maple tofu skewers on parchment paper on a cutting board. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Tempeh superfood burger

Tempeh is a dense, fermented soy cake that has a firm, pleasantly chewy texture—perfect for burgers! (Look for it in the refrigerated natural foods section of the grocery store.) Get this tempeh burger recipe.

Tempeh burger layered with kale chips, radishes, pickled carrots, pesto and beet ketchup. Photo, Erik Putz.

Grilled satay tofu skewers

Grilled tofu gets sauced up with a delectable curry and peanut satay sauce. Get this grilled satay tofu skewer recipe.

Grilled tofu skewers with satay sauce and a side salad on a table. Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Black bean and tofu burgers

A hearty summer burger that makes Meatless Monday a day to look forward to. Get this tofu burger recipe.

Black bean and tofu burgers served with lettuce, avocado, tomato and onions, on buns sitting on parchment paper. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

King Oyster Mushroom And Shishito Skewers With Harissa Sauce

Shishito peppers and oyster mushrooms cook quickly on the grill and make for a juicy, flavourful combination. A sauce made with harissa paste and honey and vinegar adds complexity and heat. Ensure crispy mushrooms by keeping them as dry as possible before grilling. Get this king oyster skewer recipe.

King Oyster Mushroom And Shishito Skewers With Harissa Sauce on a white plate with a small bowl of sauce on a pale blue background Photo, Christie Vuong.

Cherry Tomato, Zucchini And Halloumi Skewers With Pesto Drizzle

Halloumi cheese is a great addition to a vegetable kebab, but needs a little extra attention on the barbecue. Make sure your grill is really hot, clean and lightly oiled before you begin and turn the skewers frequently to keep the cheese from sticking. Get this cherry tomato skewer recipe.

cherry tomato, zucchini and halloumi skewers with a bowl of pesto drizzle on a white gridded rectangular plate on a blue table (Recipes and food styling by Eshun Mott; produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Christie Vuong; prop styling by Madeleine Johari)
Halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad

For a tofu-free, vegetarian-friendly kebab, give halloumi a try. This salty cheese has a high melting point, which makes it perfect for the barbecue. Get this halloumi and sweet potato skewers recipe.

Halloumi and sweet potato skewers served on lentil salad on a blue table Photo, Erik Putz.

Grilled caprese pizza

When sweet, juicy tomatoes are at their prime, follow this strict daily regimen: Buy, eat, repeat. Get this grilled caprese pizza recipe.

Grilled caprese pizza Photo, Sian Richards.

Red lentil burger

This lentil burger is topped with an array of delicious condiments, like a creamy dill-yogurt sauce and avocado, that will be sure to make even the meat-lovers envious. Get this red lentil burger recipe.

red lentil vegetarian burgers recipe Photo, Erik Putz.
Grilled halloumi and vegetable salad

A summer salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs in a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this grilled halloumi recipe.

14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You'll Want To Make All Summer Long Photo, Erik Putz.

Vegetarian BBQ miso eggplant

Go vegetarian on the grill tonight with this protein-packed Japanese eggplant recipe. Serve with a crunchy apple salad and a tart white wine. Delicious. Get this grilled eggplant recipe.

14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You'll Want To Make All Summer Long Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Grilled vegetable fajitas

Impress vegetarians and meat-lovers alike with this yummy recipe. Serve on warm tortillas with tomato guacamole. Get this vegetable fajita recipe.

14 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You'll Want To Make All Summer Long
