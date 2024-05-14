Cherry Tomato, Zucchini And Halloumi Skewers With Pesto Drizzle

Halloumi cheese is a great addition to a vegetable kebab, but needs a little extra attention on the barbecue. Make sure your grill is really hot, clean and lightly oiled before you begin and turn the skewers frequently to keep the cheese from sticking. Get this cherry tomato skewer recipe.

(Recipes and food styling by Eshun Mott; produced by Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Christie Vuong; prop styling by Madeleine Johari)