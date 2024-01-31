6 Desserts To Make For a Loved One This Valentine's Day

By ChatelaineJanuary 31, 2024
(Photo: Erik Putz)
Whether your Valentine's Day is a family-friendly or one-on-one affair, celebrating it with a homemade treat is always a little sweeter than a store bought box of chocolates. Here are six simple—and impressive—desserts that all hit the perfect balance of pretty, delicious, and easy to make ahead of time. Read on for some confectionery inspiration.
These flaky, crunchy dessert take on pretzels use just 5 ingredients and come together in under an hour. Get this cretzel recipe.
These pink coconut snowballs make a stunning addition to a cookie plate any time of the year. Get this snowball recipe.
Whip up a little grade school nostalgia this Valentine’s Day with homemade candy conversation hearts. Get this candy heart recipe.
These sweet sugar cookie sandwiches feature a store-bought jam centre. Get this cookie heart recipe.
Need to woo a crowd? This minimalist, multi-tiered cake is three times as impressive and not much more work than a single-layer dessert. Get this chocolate cake recipe.
Does the thought of making macarons intimidate? Fret no more, our step-by-step guide makes it a breeze. Get this macarons recipe.
