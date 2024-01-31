Advertisement
Food

6 Desserts To Make For a Loved One This Valentine's Day

Celebrating the day with a homemade treat is always a little sweeter than a store bought box of chocolates

By Chatelaine

January 31, 2024
6 Desserts To Make For a Loved One This Valentine's Day

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Whether your Valentine's Day is a family-friendly or one-on-one affair, celebrating it with a homemade treat is always a little sweeter than a store bought box of chocolates. Here are six simple—and impressive—desserts that all hit the perfect balance of pretty, delicious, and easy to make ahead of time. Read on for some confectionery inspiration.

Chocolate Almond Cretzels

These flaky, crunchy dessert take on pretzels use just 5 ingredients and come together in under an hour. Get this cretzel recipe.

Four chocolate-almond heart-shaped cretzels on a baking sheet; chocolate almond heart cretzel recipe(Photo: Erik Putz)

Pink Coconut Snowballs

Advertisement

These pink coconut snowballs make a stunning addition to a cookie plate any time of the year. Get this snowball recipe.

pink coconut snowballs

Homemade Candy Conversation Hearts

Whip up a little grade school nostalgia this Valentine’s Day with homemade candy conversation hearts. Get this candy heart recipe.

Advertisement

small pastel coloured candy papers filled with homemade candy conversation hearts in pastel colours reading variously be mine, love, xoxo on a floral backdrop(Photo: Erik Putz)

Raspberry Sugar Cookie Hearts

These sweet sugar cookie sandwiches feature a store-bought jam centre. Get this cookie heart recipe.

6 Desserts To Make For a Loved One This Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Chocolate Cake with Pink Vanilla Frosting

Need to woo a crowd? This minimalist, multi-tiered cake is three times as impressive and not much more work than a single-layer dessert. Get this chocolate cake recipe.

Chocolate cake with pink frosting

Raspberry Chocolate Ganache Macarons

Advertisement

Does the thought of making macarons intimidate? Fret no more, our step-by-step guide makes it a breeze. Get this macarons recipe.

6 Desserts To Make For a Loved One This Valentine's Day

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

FILED UNDER:
bakingdesserteditor's picks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement