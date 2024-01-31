BOIL gelatin with water in a small saucepan over medium-high until powder dissolves, about 1 min. Pour icing sugar into a large bowl. Drizzle with hot gelatin mixture. Beat, using an electric mixer on low, until mixture starts to come together. Dust counter with icing sugar, then scrape dough onto surface. Knead until dough comes together into a smooth ball, 1 to 2 min. Divide into 4 portions. Wrap 3 portions tightly in plastic wrap. Working with 1 portion at a time, roll to 1/4-in. thickness. Use a 1-in. heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes. Lay hearts on prepared sheet. Knead scraps together (adding water, 1/4 tsp at a time, if dough is too dry), re-roll and cut into more hearts. Repeat with remaining portions.