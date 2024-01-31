18
(Photo: Erik Putz)
Whip up a little grade school nostalgia this Valentine’s Day with homemade candy conversation hearts. It’s just a simple dough made of icing sugar and flavoured gelatin powder. Use cookie cutters, food colouring pens and rubber letter stamps to customize your own love notes and let romance bloom.
1 tbsp flavoured gelatin powder
3 tbsp water
2 1/2 cups icing sugar
icing sugar, for dusting
gel food colouring, and rubber letter stamps (or food colouring pens)
LINE a large baking sheet with parchment.
BOIL gelatin with water in a small saucepan over medium-high until powder dissolves, about 1 min. Pour icing sugar into a large bowl. Drizzle with hot gelatin mixture. Beat, using an electric mixer on low, until mixture starts to come together. Dust counter with icing sugar, then scrape dough onto surface. Knead until dough comes together into a smooth ball, 1 to 2 min. Divide into 4 portions. Wrap 3 portions tightly in plastic wrap. Working with 1 portion at a time, roll to 1/4-in. thickness. Use a 1-in. heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes. Lay hearts on prepared sheet. Knead scraps together (adding water, 1/4 tsp at a time, if dough is too dry), re-roll and cut into more hearts. Repeat with remaining portions.
LET candy stand in a cool, dry place until firm and dry to the touch, about 24 hours.
STAMP candies with rubber stamps brushed with food colouring, or write messages on candy with food colouring pens.
Calories 122, Carbohydrates 31g, Sodium 7mg.