



Nutrition (per serving ) Calories 79, Protein 1g, Carbohydrates 13g, Fat 3g, Fibre 1g, Sodium 8mg .

Follow our step-by-step: Does the thought of making macarons intimidate? Fret no more, our step-by-step guide makes it a breeze.

Prep Tip: For best results, all ingredients need to be at room temperature. Gel colouring works best, because it will not dilute the macaron mixture.

Shopping Tip: If you cannot find almond flour, substitute 1 cup blanched, slivered almonds for almond flour. Whirl along with icing sugar in a food processor. Sift into a large bowl. If there are any coarse grinds in your sieve, return to food processor and whirl again. Repeat sieving. Discard any coarse nuts remaining.

Storage Tip: Freeze sandwiched macarons in an airtight container in freezer for up to 2 weeks. Let macarons come to room temperature overnight before serving.

Baking Tip: If your piped rounds are larger than 1 in., you will get fewer macarons. Larger macarons will need a longer baking time.