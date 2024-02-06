Stir flour with baking powder and salt in a large bowl. In another large bowl, beat butter with sugar on medium-high using an electric mixer, until fluffy, 3 min. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, gradually stir in flour mixture, just until evenly blended. Form into a ball. Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a flat disc. Wrap separately with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or up to 1 week.