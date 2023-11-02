We’ve narrowed down the best Canadian Black Friday sales for fashion, beauty and home to help you navigate this sales extravaganza more strategically.

We love great deals and we cannot lie—and we know you do, too. Black Friday sales are an excellent time to start crossing off items on your holiday shopping list, or to treat yourself (or both—you make the rules!)

The sheer volume of sales can make finding the best deals overwhelming. So the Chatelaine team has narrowed down the best Black Friday sales for fashion and home—including great deals from some of our favourite Canadian brands. Our goal? To help you navigate this sales event more strategically. Happy Black Friday shopping!

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday falls the day after American Thanksgiving; this year, it’s on Friday, November 24.

The Black Friday concept originally came from the idea that stores, after operating at a loss—a.k.a. “in the red”—for most of the year, went “into the black” on the day after Thanksgiving, when Americans traditionally start their Christmas shopping.

While Black Friday originated state-side, Black Friday sales are incredibly popular in Canada, too.

The Best Black Friday Sales Canada to Shop: Fashion

Need a new swimsuit? We love that Andie Swim makes its suits with some recycled materials—and is in the process of transitioning its entire lineup to recycled nylon. Its suits are made in factories in China and Sri Lanka that are inspected annually, at random, to ensure that workers have safe conditions, fair wages and paid time off. Oh, and Mindy Kaling is a fan.

For its Black Friday 2023 sale, the more you shop the more you’ll save. Andie Swim is offering 20 percent off of purchases of $149 or more, 30 percent off purchases of $150 to $249, and 40 percent off of purchases of $250 or more.

From Sunday, November 26 at 5:oo p.m., there’s a sitewide 40 percent off discount, with exchange or store credit available.

On Monday November 27 to Tuesday November 28, there’s a 40 percent discount using the discount code BCFM. All sales final.

The iconic Canadian denim brand is offering one of the best Black Friday deals around: 50 percent site-wide, meaning this chic white fleece jacket could be yours for $50.

Best of all? You can shop for early Black Friday deals, as the sale actually starts on Wednesday, November 22.

Not familiar with Dr. Liza? The Toronto-based doctor of osteopathy is a posture expert who has helped celebrities like George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence master their red carpet walks. She’s also the stylish brain behind Dr. Liza Shoes, a line of incredibly stylish comfort footwear.

For Black Friday—which happens to fall around the same time as Dr. Liza’s birthday—the brand is offering several very generous discounts.

On November 16 at 12:00 a.m., there’s a one-hour door crasher sale: 70 percent off of all purchases greater than $500. From 1:00 a.m. onwards, the brand is offering 65 percent off of purchases greater than $250.

And from November 17 to 28, the brand is offering 60 percent off of purchases greater than $250.

Vancouver-based DU/ER is offering 50 percent off of select denim styles from November 20 to 27, with special deals on its Winter Denim collection—including the super-cute Performance Denim Jumpsuit—starting on November 24.

Founded in Montreal, the sustainable fashion brand is offering 30 percent off site-wide from November 22 to November 26. (We’re seriously considering this gorgeous forest green parka.)

There’s also a Cyber Monday sale. Starting on Monday, November 27, the brand is offering select items up to 40 percent off.

Minimalist jewellery brand Mejuri—which is based in Toronto—is offering a 20 percent discount on purchases of $150, with advance access for Mejuri+ Membership Program members. (Here’s how to become one.)

Members have early access to the Black Friday sale, from November 13 to 19.

The sale opens to all on Monday November 20 and runs until Tuesday, November 28.

Earlier this year we tested carry-on suitcases from a variety of brands, and the Monos Carry-On Pro was our overall favourite. We loved its strong handle, smooth wheels and slew of organizational features.

For Black Friday, the brand is offering a base discount of 15 percent off, with additional savings for the following colourways: Midnight Black, Stellar White, Sage Green, Terracotta and Terrazzo (shown above).

Also check out the site for various pre- and post-Black Friday deals, starting on November 8 and running until December 3.

The Best Black Friday Sales Canada to Shop This Year: Home

You know we love the Endy mattress. If you’re considering buying one, there’s no better time.

From November 4 to 25, the brand is offering a great gift with every mattress purchase: an Essential Sleep Set—including a pillow, sheets, mattress protector and duvet—worth $570.

Vancouver-based furniture brand Sundays is offering 30 percent off almost everything—including big-ticket items, like sectionals—running from Thursday November 9 to Monday, November 28.