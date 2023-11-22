13 Black Friday Beauty Deals To Shop On Amazon Now

The busiest shopping season of the year is upon us, and Amazon is kicking things off with some major Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across all categories, including our favourite: beauty.

If you’re looking to stock up on makeup, skincare, bodycare and hair tools, or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, we’ve got you covered with the best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals.

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start in 2023?

This year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale starts early. While the shopping event’s official start is November 24, there’s a slew of early Black Friday deals available right now. (Be sure to sign up for Prime for fast, free shipping on your purchases.)

Below, we’ve rounded up the best editor-approved beauty deals to shop this week and over the weekend, including a beloved—and expensive—hair dryer that’s currently $100 off.

The best Amazon Black Friday 2023 beauty deals to shop now

Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener, $9 (15% off)

Make brittle nails a thing of the past with this strengthening formula. The clear polish keeps weakened nails healthy and creates a protective barrier that prevents further damage. The lilac tint neutralizes the yellow tones you sometimes get from wearing bright lacquers and gel polish, so nails look immediately healthier.

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick, $8 (38% off)

This formula is a Chatelaine favourite and was crowned the best high-shine red lipstick on the market last year. It’s also long-lasting, making it the perfect pick for the holiday season. Shopping online for a lipstick may not be easy, but you can’t go wrong with this colour selection. Red lip not your thing? It comes in an array of nude, pink and berry hues as well.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $480 (17%)



There’s no denying that the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a bit of a splurge, but it’s one you won’t regret. Aside from being incredibly sleek and well-engineered, it dries hair in a fraction of the time it takes other tools and uses less heat, which results in less hair damage.

The dryer has three speed settings, four heat settings and comes with five attachments, including one designed to tame flyaways and a diffuser for curly hair. If you’ve been thinking about buying this tool, add this to your Black Friday shopping as it’s currently $100 off.

Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Vitamin C Serum, $48 (25% off)

Incorporating vitamin C into your routine is a proven way to tackle hyperpigmentation without much irritation. This formula boasts 15 percent pure vitamin C, as well as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and Vichy’s signature mineral-rich thermal water. We love the mess-free, hygienic vial, which makes dispensing the product a breeze.

Garnier SkinActive All-in-One Micellar Cleansing Water, $13 (16% off)

Perfect for lazy evenings, this no-rinse micellar water whisks away makeup without leaving skin dry and irritated. It’s formulated specifically for sensitive skin, without alcohol or fragrance. Be sure to scoop this one up early on Friday, November 24—it’s bound to sell out.

Bioderma Atoderm Ultra-Nourishing Cleansing Oil, $21 (28% off)

Head-to-toe hydration starts in the shower. This super-gentle, hypoallergenic cleansing shower oil soothes itchy, dry skin and protects its moisture barrier with vitamin B3 as well as coconut and sunflower lipids. This cleanser’s texture is smooth and silky, and it easily suds up for a luxurious experience.

Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Glow Booster Face Serum, $16 (18% off)

Layer this fast-absorbing oil with your go-to moisturizer to get a covetable glow. It’s formulated with a hydrating blend of jojoba, sunflower and castor oils as well as moisturizing squalane and cell turnover-boosting bakuchiol.

It’s easily one of our favourite deals from this year’s Black Friday event.

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $11 (18% off)

Get party-ready lashes with just a few swipes of this high-impact, volume-boosting mascara. Beyoncé’s makeup artist is reportedly a fan, and rumour has it the singer wore this mascara during her iconic Coachella performance.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus, $54 (40% off)

This viral hair-dryer brush wowed the judges during our Beauty Awards testing phase thanks its ease of use and setting options. At 40 percent off, it’s an amazing deal that will help you save on salon blowouts. If you’ve been waiting for the lowest prices on hair tools, this is your chance.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream with SPF 25, $18 (21% off)

Don’t let this daytime moisturizer’s water-like gel consistency fool you—it’s deceptively hydrating. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and infused with SPF 25, it’s a great affordable option to add to your skincare routine. (It’s worth noting, however, that this formula is not fragrance-free.)

Cetaphil Fragrance-Free Daily Facial Cleanser, $14 (30% off)

Beloved by dermatologists, this no-frills, fragrance-free cleanser is worth stocking up on, especially if you have sensitive or allergic skin. It contains panthenol, glycerin and niacinamide to calm irritation, and the gel texture produces a good lather that leaves skin feeling soft and clean.

It’s already reduced as part of early Black Friday sales.

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil, $10 (32% off)

Equipped with a precise tip on one end and a spoolie brush on the other, this affordable brow pencil is a favourite of beauty lovers everywhere. Need proof? It has more than 41,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. And with 12 shades available, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your brows.

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $45 (18% off)

Housed in a sleek travel case, this compact, USB-rechargeable toothbrush is a must-have for frequent flyers. A full-charge lasts 30 days, and the handy two-minute SmartTimer function ensures you’re brushing properly, even on the go.

Shop early, this one is bound to sell out.

Want more bargains? Here are our picks for the best Black Friday style and home deals.

