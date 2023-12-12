10 Red Lipsticks That Look Good On Everyone

We tested hundreds of shades and formulas so you don’t have to.

Red lipstick is a classic for a reason—it’s the cherry on top of a cute outfit, the finishing touch that pulls an entire look together. But while the perfect red is a power move, a subpar formula or shade is a confidence buster.

We tested hundreds of formulas to find the best red lipsticks on the market. Then, with the help of makeup artist (and scarlet-lip enthusiast) Jasmine Merinsky, we narrowed down the range to reds that look good on every single skin tone. The result? Ten iconic red lipsticks worth adding to your collection.

The best red lipsticks to shop now

Best overall red lipstick

M.A.C Cosmetics Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Lady Bug, $33

This satin formula is infused with moisturizing olive oil and earns top marks thanks to its A+ colour payoff, ease of application and all-day comfort. There’s plenty of red hues to choose from in this range, but we’re obsessed with Lady Bug, a dark red with a perfectly balanced undertone.

Best drugstore red lipstick

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Reds of Worth in Prosperous Red, $11

Creamy and pigmented, this red gives pricier options a run for their money. It contains argan oil and vitamin E to moisturize lips throughout the day. It comes in six deeply vibrant red hues, but brick reds—like the shade Prosperous Red—look good on everyone, notes Merinsky.

Best luxury red lipstick

Guerlain Rouge G Satin Refillable Lipstick in 214, $44 (refill) and $48 (case)

This lipstick’s satin sheen is impressive, but what sold us is its mirrored, refillable case, which comes in a variety of prints and finishes. The beauty of this customizable lipstick is that you can keep different shades and formulas on deck and swap them out as needed.

Lipstick refill

Refillable case

Best transfer-proof red lipstick

Dior Rouge Dior Forever in 999 Forever Dior, $61

Looking for a modern matte lipstick? This weightless, warm red glides on easily and stands up to coffee cups, snacks and face masks without smearing. Despite its impressive staying power, it feels incredibly creamy and comfortable on the lips.

Best hydrating red lipstick

Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in 444 Gabrielle, $46

This classic, slightly shimmery red is the perfect hydrating lipstick for those looking for high colour payoff. It’s infused with a cocktail of nourishing mimosa, jojoba and sunflower waxes, which keeps lips from feeling dry and smoothes them out.

Best matte red lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Red Hot Susan, $46

“If you want your lipstick to look bold, it [should] have a bit of orange in it,” says Merinsky. This surprisingly hydrating matte lipstick contains a hint of orange pigment that’s flattering on all skin tones.

The matte finish is perfect for those who typically favour satin lippies as it still has plenty of dimension and won’t dry out your pout. Pair with a matching lip liner for a look that stays put all day.

Best high-shine red lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick in Red Hot, $13

This longwear liquid lipstick—a shinier, party-read take on the brand’s popular SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick—features a touch of orange for a flattering hue. The formula is outstanding, giving lips a beautiful mirror-like shine that’s guaranteed to turn heads. Plus, we love the easy-to-use applicator that allows you to draw on the colour without smudges.

Best liquid red lipstick

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Dragon Girl, $41

Featuring an ink-like, fluid texture and a fine-tipped wand for precise application, this vivid, cool-toned red dries quickly into a budge-proof matte finish.

Best sheer red lipstick

Burt’s Bees Gloss & Glow in Eat, Drink and Be Cherry, $10

If you’re unsure about wearing red lipstick, try this drugstore gem. The lightweight texture and sheer finish make this rosy-red lip colour—which is packed with mango butter and coconut oil—incredibly comfortable to wear and easy to reapply on the go.

Best red lip treatment

U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound Treatment in Shanghai, $92

This Lunar New Year-inspired lip treatment is the perfect red for winter. The balm-like texture is incredibly pigmented and opaque, and the treatment features powerhouse ingredients like peptides, ceramides, shea butter and beeswax. It also had exfoliating AHAs, PHAs and salicylic acid to take care of chapped lips.

