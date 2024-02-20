While the “ugly shoe” trend has been cresting for a number of years, actual orthopaedic shoes represent something of a final frontier. Could I really pull off the puffy shoes grandmas used to buy in bulk at Zellers in the ’90s? Turns out the answer is a resounding yes. The appeal of fashion, for me, lies in the thrill of the unexpected. Part of what makes an object truly fashionable is that it feels slightly wrong, inhabiting the razor sharp edge between tasteful and outré. It’s why I’ve noticed some Gen Z’s wearing propeller hats—once a cartoonish hallmark of classic nerd culture appropriated into a subversive market of cool. Paradoxically, wearing something so conversely naff makes me feel like I’m even more stylish. Strangely enough, no one around me seems to have noticed the shift. The only enthusiastic endorsement has been offered by my painter friend, whose style skews towards Renaissance puffy-sleeved shirts worn with novelty baseball hats.