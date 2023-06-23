The Best Carry-On Suitcases For Every Type Of Traveller

Taking off on an adventure? Here are the cabin-sized bags worth splurging on ahead of your summer vacay.

There’s a reason frequent flyers swear by carry-on suitcases: there’s nothing worse than getting to your destination, only to realize that your checked luggage didn’t make it. And with lost bags piling up in airports across the country, it’s worth learning to pack light. We tested countless pieces of cabin-sized luggage with a focus on manoeuvrability (think wheels and handles), capacity, organization, durability, design and extra features to find the smoothest ride for every type of trip and traveller. Here are the carry-on suitcases worth splurging on ahead of your summer vacay.

For the overpacker

Away The Bigger Carry-on Flex

This chic carry-on is slightly bigger than standard sizing and expands by another six centimetres. While you may need to check it on some domestic flights, the extra space comes in handy when lugging souvenirs home. Testers noted its ease of manoeuvrability—a must when dashing through crammed airports.

$415, awaytravel.com



For the frequent flyer

Monos Carry-on Pro

Crowned the Chatelaine team’s overall favourite, this compact carry-on is lightweight, with a sturdy telescopic handle and wheels that glide smoothly on all surfaces, from airport carpeting to city sidewalks. It also packs a ton of clever organizational features, including a clothing-compression system and a padded front pocket for electronics.

$395, monos.com



For the budget-conscious traveller

Amazon Basics Hardside Carry-on

With features seen on more expensive options at a fraction of the price, this carry-on is a steal. The shell is well-built, and large interior pockets keep small items organized.

$135, amazon.ca



For short getaways

Béis The Mini Weekender

From the ultra-viral brand founded by Canadian-born actor Shay Mitchell, this personal item–sized bag fits under most airplane seats. It wowed our testers with its deceptively roomy interior and easy-access bottom compartment, which is perfect for keeping liquids within reach when going through security (or for stashing an extra pair of shoes!). Bonus: Unzip the back pocket to reveal a trolley sleeve.

$132, beistravel.com



For business trips

Gry Mattr Carry-on

This carry-on features a built-in USB charging port powered by a battery pack, a front pocket equipped with its own lock and plenty of padded pockets for tech, making it our top pick for staying connected on the go.

$210, staples.ca. (Currently sold out, similar here for $140.)

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.