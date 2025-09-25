Bad Night? Here Are 4 Beauty Tricks To Fake A Full 8 Hours

If you wake up exhausted, chances are you’re going to look it, too. We asked Toronto-based facialist Vee Mistry and L’Oréal Paris’ Canadian makeup expert Jodi Urichuk to share their best tips for faking a solid eight hours in minutes.

Hydrate

First things first: “Drink a tall glass of water as soon as you wake up—you want to start hydrating from the inside out,” says Mistry.

Massage Your Skin Back To Life

“This releases the tension we’re holding in our face, neck and decolleté,” says Mistry. It doesn’t have to be complicated: grab your favourite face oil or cleansing balm and work it into the skin using long, sweeping strokes, starting in the middle of the chest bone, moving up to the shoulders, neck and face.

Keep It Cool And Calm

Both Mistry and Urichuk love using cold therapy to depuff and soothe. Using cooling tools, like cryo sticks or an ice roller, promotes oxygenation and blood flow to the surface of the skin. Follow it up with plumping and brightening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, and a rich, pillowy moisturizer.

Dial Up Your Glow

When your skin isn’t at its juiciest, less is more. Instead of piling on makeup, Urichuk keeps it simple by spot-concealing redness and blemishes, then applying a filter-like lotion.

3 Expert-Approved, Fresh-Faced Beauty Products

Three Ships Jelly Drops Kakadu Plum + Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid, $50

Mistry likes to mix a few drops of this serum into moisturizer to instantly plump up skin.

Skin by Vee Gua Sha Cryo Sticks, $175

These cooling cryo sticks soothe and sculpt. Store them in the fridge so they’re always ready to use.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $20

Available in four hues, this versatile dewy lotion can be worn under makeup or used as a liquid highlighter.