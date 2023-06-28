How Much Water Do You Really Need To Drink Every Day?

You might have seen an uptick in the number of giant water jugs being toted around the office or gym lately and wondered, “Should I be doing that?” The answer is: not necessarily, though anything that gets you into a solid hydration habit is a win.

We asked two experts to bust common misconceptions around H2O consumption and to explain why hitting the water bottle is so beneficial.

MYTH: You can only hydrate with water

While Calgary-based registered dietitian Evita Basilio recommends that half the fluids you consume daily are water, she says the other half can come from a number of sources, like coffee, tea, milk, sports drinks, 100 percent veggie or fruit juices, soups or even foods like berries, oranges, celery and melon. And when you’re thirsty, don’t reach for that can of Coke: Sugary soft drinks should be enjoyed in moderation.

MYTH: You need eight glasses of water a day

Just like each body is different, every person’s water needs differ, depending on factors like age, climate, sweat rate, activity level and diet. Older adults, for example, should closely monitor their hydration to avoid symptoms like dizziness, which can lead to a fall.

While eight glasses of water is an easy number to reference, you can do your own, more precise calculation, says sport physiotherapist Emma Jack, who’s based in London, Ont. “My advice is [to drink] between half an ounce and one ounce per pound of bodyweight,” says Jack. While a trendy water jug isn’t a must-have, one can typically hold anywhere from 16 to 64 ounces, which may make it easier to keep track of your intake. Above all, it’s most effective to sip water throughout the day, Basilio adds, rather than make up the deficit just before bedtime.

Having trouble staying the course? Try adding some flavour with fruit or veggie slices, or use a hydration app to track and gamify your progress.

MYTH: Dehydration only affects your body

Dehydration also affects your sleep and cognitive state. When you hit that 2 p.m. slump, you’re more likely to need water, not coffee. “If you don’t drink enough fluids, you’re tired, [and] if you don’t sleep enough, you’re dehydrated,” says Basilio.

Being well hydrated can improve your sleep quality, cognitive function, attention and overall mood. “If you want to feel better throughout the day, one of the easiest things you can do is drink more fluids.”

MYTH: You need electrolytes after every workout

Jack works with professional athletes, who often need to replenish their electrolytes after intense, lengthy workouts. She recommends reaching for an electrolyte-enhanced drink after 60 to 90 minutes of vigorous activity; for anything less than that, water is just fine.

MYTH: Thirst is the main indicator of dehydration

When you’re dehydrated, your blood thickens and your thirst response is triggered. But by the time you feel thirsty, it’s already too late. Some other dehydration signs to pay attention to include darker-coloured urine that has an odour, headache, fatigue, muscle cramps, constipation and dry mouth. “The important thing here is to be proactive,” says Basilio. “There’s no prep required, and you don’t need to spend any money—just fill a bottle!”