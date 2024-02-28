The Best Shampoos To Soothe A Dry Scalp

Whether you've suffered from unbearable itchiness or have noticed flakes in your part after a colour treatment, chances are you've experienced dry scalp at one time or another.
Dandruff and the symptoms of dry scalp may look similar at first glance, but they require different care. Dandruff is the result of a fungus and mainly causes flakes, while dry scalp has many causes and typically presents as itchiness, scalp sensitivity, irritation or flakes.
Often the result of moisture loss, scalp dryness can be caused by anything from hair products, an allergy to certain ingredients, cold weather or even certain skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.
The first step in minimizing dryness, itchiness and irritation is to find the best shampoo for dry scalp, and there are plenty of options to choose from—no matter your hair texture and concerns.
The key to soothing a flaky, inflamed scalp is to focus on hydration. Just like dry skin, a dry scalp can benefit from moisture-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, soothing plant oils, glycerin and oat extracts to help calm and nourish it. Avoiding drying alcohols is also recommended, as they can further exacerbate scalp irritation.
Once you’ve found your dry scalp shampoo, fight flakes by adding a regular scalp treatment (like one with salicylic acid) into your haircare routine to exfoliate dead skin cells and restore moisture. Much like shampoos for dandruff, these treatments can help manage a flaky scalp.
Pro tip: Shampooing strips away the moisturizing oils that are naturally found on the scalp, so washing your hair too frequently can result in dryness. Cut back on your washing frequency to let natural oils do their job.
This is especially important for people with curly or kinky hair, who should add shampoos for curly hair to their routine to keep strands strong and bouncy. Meanwhile, oily hair types can get away with more regular washing.
Free from parabens, sulfates and colourants, this vegan shampoo offers much-needed relief to dry, itchy scalps. When lathering up in the shower, massage the formula into the scalp to instantly feel its soothing ingredients get to work on irritation.
Inspired by skincare and enriched with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, this budget-friendly sulfate-free shampoo soothes scalp dryness while also hydrating strands. It's the first step of a three-part system—along with a conditioner and a scalp treatment—designed to soothe irritation and minimize flakes.
An itchy scalp is not only uncomfortable—scratching can cause even more irritation and lead to follicle damage. This hypoallergenic shampoo targets the problem at the root. Formulated with piroctone, an ingredient that minimizes flakes, it also works as an anti-bacterial to soothe itchiness.
The formula also contains anti-inflammatory calophyllum oil and moisturizing glycerin.
Created specifically for textured hair, this hydrating shampoo packs a ton of hydration. It contains aloe butter to repair, along with shea butter, coconut oil and niacinamide to nourish and strengthen curls.
Kinky hair is naturally on the dry side, so finding a shampoo that will cleanse away dirt and oil while also tackling scalp concerns is essential.
Packed with soothing oat and strengthening soy proteins for added shine, this ultra-gentle fragrance-free shampoo won’t leave your scalp feeling stripped. Formulated with over 98 percent natural ingredients, it’s dermatologically tested for those with sensitive scalps.
This cleanser soothes and hydrates the hair from root to tip. Its star ingredient is tea tree oil, a powerful extract that’s beloved for its anti-inflammatory, calming and moisturizing properties. Safe for use on all hair types, the formula will leave your scalp and hair feeling refreshed.
If your hair is in need of a little TLC, try a bond-building shampoo. The groundbreaking technology repairs broken and brittle chains in the hair shaft that have been damaged by heat styling, colouring, vigorous brushing and more.
This cult-fave shampoo mends strands while also targeting product buildup. It gently removes impurities on the scalp and strands, leaving hair softer, smoother and more voluminous.
Avoiding sulfates is one of the key steps you can take to help minimize scalp dryness. This unscented formula contains hyaluronic acid, a much-loved humectant that draws moisture into the skin—or, in this case, scalp—as well as ApiScalp, an ingredient that cuts back on irritation and itchiness.
A scalp with a balanced pH level is a healthy scalp. Packed with eucalyptus—an ingredient that’s known to help strengthen and boost circulation—this shampoo works to give the scalp a harmonious, hydrated and balanced environment.
It also contains camellia oil, a lightweight ingredient that leaves hair glossy, nourished and soft.
Colloidal oatmeal has been used in skincare for decades to help relieve common conditions such as eczema and sensitive skin, and it's also the hero ingredient in this 2-in-1 shampoo. The gentle formula removes dirt and oil from the scalp while providing hydration and soothing irritation.
Simply massage into your scalp using circular motions and leave on for one to two minutes before rinsing. This allows ample time for the soothing oatmeal to work its magic.
If you’re on the hunt for an eco-friendly shampoo bar that targets dry scalp, look no further than this pick from Canadian brand Good Juju. Created with aloe leaf juice, charcoal and sweet almond oil, it relieves dryness and irritation. The solid format makes it ideal for travel.
Consider this a reset button for the scalp. Meant to be used once or twice a week, this pre-shampoo treatment is used on dry hair to whisk away dirt, excess oil and product build-up—all factors contributing to excessive dryness. It's formulated with a blend of glycolic and lactic acids and apple cider vinegar to balance the scalp.
Just like your face can benefit from a gentle scrub to remove dead skin cells, so can your scalp. Exfoliating is crucial for hair and scalp health as dead skin cells can prevent products from penetrating the skin and cause increased dryness and irritation.
Custom beauty products are having a moment. Function of Beauty's Pro range contains a selection of mix-in treatments for concerns such as colour, shine, volume and scalp health that can be added into its lineup of shampoos and conditioners to create your own unique formula.
This innovative scalp treatment is designed to soothe dry scalps and improve thinning hair.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
