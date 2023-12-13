10 Curly Hair Shampoos For Every Concern

From loose ringlets to tight spirals, there are so many beautiful expressions of curly hair—and they all need slightly different care. But whatever your curl pattern may be, starting with the best curly hair shampoo will help you achieve softness, shine and definition.

What to look for in shampoo for curly hair

Curly hair is typically dry thanks to its composition. This is in part because nourishing oils that are naturally found on the scalp have more of a challenging route to travel over the twists and turns of each curly strand. Because of this, the scalp can get dry, irrated and flaky. If that’s the case, a dandruff shampoo is a good way to tackle flakes at the source.

Dryness can make curly hair prone to breakage, but this hair type is also inherently delicate. At each bend, the cuticle structure is weaker—making it predisposed to breakage. A shampoo that’s sulfate-free is a good bet for curly hair.

While some hair types can benefit from sulfates (shampoos for oily hair tend to rely on them), these harsh cleansing agents can strip skin and hair of natural oils. A sulfate-free shampoo uses gentle surfactants to remove dirt, debris and build-up without wiping out all traces of those much-needed oils.

What curly hair needs instead is hydrating ingredients. Botanical butters and oils—shea, mango, coconut and avocado—can help nourish dry curls and lock in moisture to boost softness, definition and shine. And if your curls are susceptible to fragility from chemical treatments, like colouring, a bond-repair treatment can provide additional structural reinforcement.

With formulas suited to every need, here’s our guide to the best shampoos for curly hair.

The best shampoos for curly hair to shop now

Best curly hair shampoo overall

AG Care Curl Revive Curl Hydrating Shampoo, $25

This bestseller—which is made in B.C.—hits the sweet spot between gentle cleansing and hydration for soft, healthy-looking and defined curls. Key ingredients include coconut oil, plant-derived peptides and an exclusive complex of rice amino acids and tomato extract.

If you get hooked on the formula like we did, it also comes in a 1-L refill pouch.

Best drugstore curly hair shampoo

Pantene PRO-V Curl Perfection Shampoo, $7

If more for less is your beauty M.O., this hefty 530-mL bottle will make your heart skip a beat. Buoyed by an upscale scent of wild berries, fresh florals and creamy vanilla, this potent blend of nutrients converts dry, frizzy curls into ones that are hydrated and defined.

Best luxury curly hair shampoo

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Bain Hydrator Douceur Shampoo, $55

Designed to treat all types of curl patterns, from soft curls to tight coils, this luxurious shampoo gently removes dirt, pollution, scalp build-up and residue from hair products to leave hair refreshed. Key ingredients—including ceramides to help to reinforce damaged hair and nutrient-rich manuka honey—strengthen and hydrate, giving curls a noticeable uptick in definition and radiance.

Best curly hair shampoo for fine hair

Noughty Haircare Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo, $14

If you have fine hair and want bouncier, shinier curls, this silicone-free shampoo will put you on the right path. Made with sea kelp, chlorella extract and avocado oil, this formula intensely nourishes the hair cuticle. Each ingredient is rich in replenishing vitamins and antioxidants that help to protect delicate strands, but never feels heavy.

The 100 percent vegan formula has won fans by improving suppleness, smoothness and shine without weighing hair down.

Best curly hair shampoo for damaged hair

Amika The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo, $39

From daily detangling to heat styling and chemical treatments, there’s a handful of stressors that can contribute to damaged curls. Send in this bond-repair shampoo to the rescue! It uses bonding technology to target breakage-prone spots and contains strengthening vegan amino acids.

Sea buckthorn oil as well as mango and shea butters repair and reduce future breakage so you live in a constant stream of good hair days.

Best curly hair shampoo for frizz

SheaMoisture Papaya and Neroli Frizz Control Shampoo, $17

For smooth curls, look no further. In this formula, nourishing papaya, soothing neroli, vitamin-rich elderflower and reparative shea butter join forces to gently cleanse while providing frizz reduction with staying power. Ideal for frizzy, dry or weakened curls, this moisturizing yet lightweight shampoo is also colour-safe and sulfate-free.

Best clarifying curly hair shampoo

L’Oréal Professionnel Curl Expression Anti-Buildup Cleansing Jelly Shampoo, $37

If you’re prone to an oily scalp or style your hair with strong-hold gels, rich creams or heavy balms, frequent deep cleansings are a must. Not only will it help your leave-in treatments perform better, but it will also boost scalp health.

Intended for use every other week and co-developed by an international roster of curl experts, this sulfate-free purifying shampoo eliminates product build-up and impurities while thoroughly moisturizing.

Best customizable curly hair shampoo

Function of Beauty Pro Bond Repair Custom Shampoo for Curly Hair, $32

More shine, less frizz and brassy tones, begone! Yes, your curls can have it all with this customizable haircare system. Pick the shampoo that matches your hair type, then choose up to three concentrates ($6 each) and mix them into the bottle yourself to create your own unique blend.

The concentrate capsules have every hair goal covered, from frizz reduction to colour care to hydration and scalp health.

Best natural curly hair shampoo

Holy Curls Shampoo, $45

Powered by plant-based ingredients, this natural, nourishing shampoo gently cleanses without stripping curls. The blend contains baobab seed oil, which is rich in omega fatty acids, cupuaçu butter to helps to smooth and lock in moisture and shine-boosting aloe vera leaf juice.

The spa-like scent—an essential oil mix of sweet orange, bergamot and ginger—is heavenly, too.

Best dry shampoo for curly hair

Ouidad Clean Sweep Dry Shampoo, $34

This dry shampoo knows what a curl wants. It contains a balance of oil- and sweat-absorbing ultra-fine silky powders along with emollient ingredients like rosehip seed and mongongo oils to leave curls refreshed and conditioned. Better still, the invisible formula bestows slight volume with zero white cast on dark hair.

